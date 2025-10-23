The Diplomat and Slow Horses stars join 'scandal-soaked' thriller series

The upcoming Sky and HBO thriller series, War, from Hijack creator George Kay has added an impressive list of stars to its cast, which is led by Dominic West and Sienna Miller. The London-set legal thriller, which has been greenlit for two series, has welcomed Celia Imrie (The Diplomat, The Thursday Murder Club) and Nick Mohammed (Slow Horses, Ted Lasso) as series regulars Budgie and Michael Stefanou, respectively. The announcement comes as Celia and Nick star in The Celebrity Traitors, a spin-off of the reality competition series hosted by Claudia Winkleman, which is currently airing on the BBC.

Thrillers are undoubtedly my favourite TV genre, and War has all the hallmarks of a great one. Not only is the show created by George Kay, whose credits include Apple TV's hit Idris Elba-starring thriller Hijack and ITV's compelling true story inspired drama, The Long Shadow, but the plot sounds seriously juicy, promising scandal, betrayal and plenty of twists. Plus, the cast list is seriously good. I can't wait to see Dominic West and Sienna Miller play a high-profile couple at the centre of an explosive divorce case. Keep reading to find out more.

© WireImage Sienna Miller stars in the show What is War about? The "scandal-soaked' thriller is an anthology series, with a new case each season. Series one follows two of London's most prestigious rival firms – Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne – as they go head-to-head in the divorce case of the century. The synopsis continues: "Each side is certain they'll win. But as the case spirals and loyalties fracture, reputations are on the line, and everyone's playing to win. This is just the beginning - season one’s explosive case is the first in an anthology of headline-making legal battles." On what viewers can expect from the show, creator and writer George Kay said: "I am excited to be working with Sky and HBO - two homes for bold, ambitious storytelling - and our brilliant production team. WAR is a legal drama full of double crossing, scandal, twists and betrayal. The kind of TV show that made me want to write TV shows."

WATCH: War comes from the creator of Hijack - have you seen it?

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Dominic West plays tech titan Morgan Henderson Who stars in War? It was previously announced that Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown) and Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal, American Sniper) would star in the series as tech titan Morgan Henderson and his estranged wife, international film star Carla Duval. They're joined by Phoebe Fox (The Great, Task) as Serena Byrne and James McArdle (Playing Nice, Mare of Easttown) as Nicholas Taylor, partners in life and business at Taylor & Byrne; Nina Sosanya (Screw, Baby Reindeer) as 'Her Majesty' Beatrice 'Queen Bea' Ubosi, and Pip Torrens (Succession, The Crown) as St John Smallwood, their counterparts and fierce rival firm Cathcarts; and Archie Renaux (Alien: Romulus, Upgraded) as lawyer Jonathan 'Johnny' Warren.

© PA Images via Getty Images Celia Imrie has joined the cast Who are the new cast members? New additions to season one, alongside Celia Imrie and Nick Mohammed, include Shaheen Jafargholi (Lost Boys and Fairies), Akiya Henry (Protection), Rose Williams (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris), Camille Coduri (Big Boys), Aran Murphy (Klara and the Sun), Honor Swinton Byrne (The Souvenir), Miles Jupp (The Full Monty), Kartanya Maynard (Heartbreak High), Alexandra Mardell (Smoggie Queens), Mark Quartley (Inside Man) and Steve Furst (I Fought The Law).

