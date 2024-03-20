Kaya Scodelario's dating history: From Jack O'Connell to Elliott Tittensor and Benjamin Walker

Kaya Scodelario steals the show as Susie Glass in The Gentlemen. Cast as the incredibly ambitious and unflappable daughter of career criminal Bobby (played by the inimitable Ray Winstone), the actress is going from strength to strength in her already extensive career.

The Gentlemen – trailer

Following her foray into Guy Ritchie's universe, Kaya will also appear in Netflix's biographical drama series, Senna, later this year – watch this space. And, as her star continues to rise, fans have become just as curious about the actress' past relationships as they have her high-profile roles. Here, HELLO! takes a look at Kaya's dating history.

Benjamin Walker

Kaya met fellow actor, Benjamin Walker, on the set of The King's Daughter in 2014. Speaking to InStyle, she revealed: "We were originally friends, then after two months of shooting, we both said, 'Ok, I really like you.'"

© Getty Kaya Scodelario met Benjamin Walker in 2014

After months of dating, Benjamin popped the question in December of that year. Confirming the news on Instagram, Kaya posted a photo of her diamond solitaire ring. "@findthewalker thank you for making me the happiest woman in the world," she penned in the caption.

Opting for a winter wedding, Ben and Kaya tied the knot in December 2015. A year later, they welcomed a son, and in 2021, they announced the arrival of their daughter.

© Getty The former couple confirmed their separation in February 2024

After eight years of marriage, Ben and Kaya confirmed they had separated in February 2024. A representative told PEOPLE: "Some time ago, Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to co-parent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends.

"They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family."

Elliott Tittensor

Kaya dated Shameless star Elliott Tittensor for five and a half years. The pair lived together in Manchester during their relationship. According to the actress, a 2010 incident in which Elliot injured trainee plumber, Oliver Flint, was a factor in their 2013 breakup.

© Getty Kaya dated Shameless actor Elliott Tittensor

While Kaya was in a Kentish Town McDonald's, an argument between Elliot and stranger Oliver Flint had occurred outside. As Elliot attempted to drive off, Flint was ultimately thrown from the bonnet of his BMW. He suffered brain damage and was blinded in his left eye as a result.

In 2015, Flint took Elliott to court over the incident. Kaya – who was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5 in Australia at the time – gave evidence to Mr Justice Edis via video link.

© Getty The couple split in 2013

"Elliott is a very kind human being," she began. "We were boyfriend and girlfriend for five and a half years. He is an extremely gentle person. He is incredibly kind to his family and they are a wonderful family who welcomed me in".

She stated: "We continue to have a very civil, warm communication with each other. That cannot be said of most couples who are not together any more, and that says a lot about his character."

In February 2015, it was announced that Flint had succeeded in suing Elliot for £300,000 in damages.

Jack O'Connell

From 2007 to 2009, Kaya was in a relationship with her Skins co-star, Jack O'Connell. During a 2011 interview, the actress reflected on their bond: "I was completely in love with him. If he'd told me to jump off a bridge, I would have," she said. "We were so young and going through so much, it was a strange togetherness we had. It was intense and magical and horrible - everything in one go."

© Getty Kaya was in a relationship with Jack O'Connell from 2007 to 2009

Nonetheless, the pair remained on good terms. "Me and Jack went out about a year-and-a-half ago and had a really good year together," Kaya told Heat.

"We broke up in June and it was really friendly and I didn't meet my current boyfriend [Shameless star] Elliott [Tittensor] until the end of September, so no paths crossed at all. If you spend a year of your life with someone, you still care about them a lot and I didn't want to upset Jack in any way and I hope he feels the same about me."