Netflix confirms Luther sequel as Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson reunite for 'wonderfully dark' story

The streets of London are about to be reunited with one of their most beloved detectives, as Netflix has officially greenlit a Luther sequel. The streamer has confirmed that a second film based on the iconic crime drama is in the works, reuniting Idris Elba, Ruth Wilson and Dermot Crowley for a "wonderfully dark" plot. The project picks up after the 2023 film Luther: The Fallen Sun and will once again be directed by Jamie Payne and written by Neil Cross. The next instalment, which has yet to set a release date, will follow a murder spree that only the titular detective can solve.

Fans of the smash-hit crime thriller are in for a treat with this next chapter. The series, which ran from 2010 to 2019, became an instant success and still holds an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The 2023 feature film starred Idris alongside Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo, so it's safe to say expectations are high for what the creators have planned next. Intrigued? Read on to find out more about the Luther sequel…

© Courtesy of Netflix Idris Elba will reprise his legendary role What is the Luther movie about? Luther fans will be pleased to know the action returns once more to the streets of London, picking up after the ending of the last movie, which saw Luther escape incarceration and be collected by civil servant Tim Cranfield (Guy Williams) after capturing villain David Robey (Andy Serkis).



© Courtesy of Netflix Andy Serkis played David Robey in the last film – but who will be the villain in the new movie? As for the new movie, the official synopsis reads: "When a wave of brutal, seemingly random murders hits London, Luther is secretly called back into service. But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?"

WATCH: Luther: The Fallen Sun Trailer

© John Wilson/Netflix Idris will also produce the movie Who will star in the Luther sequel? The official cast list is yet to be announced, but Idris Elba (A House of Dynamite, Heads of State) will once again lead the cast, as well as serve as one of its producers.



© Photo: BBC Ruth Wilson will play Alice Morgan He's joined by Dermot Crowley (The Best Offer, The Death of Stalin) and Ruth Wilson (The Affair, Down Cemetery Road), who play Luther's allies Martin Schenk and Alice Morgan.

© John Wilson/Netflix Dermot Crowley returns as Martin Schenk What have the producers said about the Luther sequel? Screenwriter Neil Cross, who has penned the show since its inception in 2010, said: "Luther, Alice and Schenk are more than characters to me – they're family. "I never stop wondering where they are, what's become of them… and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther's not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next."



© Courtesy of Netflix Cynthia Erivo appeared in Luther: The Fallen Sun Meanwhile, director Jamie Payne added his excitement: "Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together. It's a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley. I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan, played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson. Fans new and old are in for a treat!"



A release date for the Luther sequel has yet to be announced.