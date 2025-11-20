Matt Smith delivers 'TV performance of the year' in compelling new drama

Sky's highly anticipated drama The Death of Bunny Munro has finally hit screens, and viewers are calling Matt Smith's performance as Bunny the "TV performance of the year." Set in 2003, the series not only stars Smith in the lead role but also sees him serve as an executive producer.

Based on Nick Cave's 2009 novel, the six-part Brighton-set series follows troubled sex addict Bunny (Smith), whose life falls apart after the sudden death of his wife, forcing him to navigate single parenthood while raising his young son, Junior (Rafael Mathé).

I've had The Death of Bunny Munro on my watchlist for a while now. Not only does it promise a drama-fuelled storyline exploring the objectification and misogyny often directed at women, but the buzz around Matt Smith's performance is huge.

For any Adolescence fans, this might be one to watch. Keep reading to find out what viewers are saying about the new show…

WATCH: The Death of Bunny Munro Trailer

© Parisa Taghizadeh Rafael Mathé and Matt Smith play Junior and Bunny What are viewers saying about The Death of Bunny Munro? Although the series only dropped on Thursday, fans wasted no time taking to social media to praise Smith's performance. "Despite only having seen those first two episodes, I'm pretty confident in saying I think The Death of Bunny Munro is actually Matt Smith's best role yet," said one user, while another said: "#MattSmith you really have outdone yourself with Bunny Munro. Just superb. I love him and I hate him all at the same time. Give this man his flowers and give him ALL THE AWARDS!"

© SKY UK, Clerkenwell Films Viewers have praised Matt Smith's performance What have critics said about The Death of Bunny Munro? The show has also proved a hit with critics. In its five-star review, The Upcoming wrote: "The Death of Bunny Munro is a darkly funny, intriguingly weird and often devastating tale of grief that’s led by stellar turns from Smith and Mathé." Meanwhile, The Standard penned: "He left it late but Matt Smith just delivered one of the TV performances of the year. As the titular antihero in The Death Of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic), Smith scorches the screen with his cocky swagger and roguish charisma, thinly papering over the pain that lies beneath."

© Benedict Stenning Libby and Junior in The Death of Bunny Munro The Independent added: "Smith is superb. Just as his Bunny careens inexorably towards his demise, so the performance reveals more layers under the alcoholic haze, this paragon of deplorability somehow emerging as almost sympathetic."

© SKY UK, Clerkenwell Films Bunny must parent alone What to expect from The Death of Bunny Munro After the sudden suicide of his wife, sex addict, door-to-door beauty product salesman and self-professed lothario Bunny finds himself a single father to his young son. The synopsis continues: "With nine-year-old Bunny Junior by his side, he embarks on an epic and increasingly out-of-control road trip across Southern England as the two struggle to contain their grief in very different ways.

© SKY UK, Clerkenwell Films Sarah Greene plays Libby "As Bunny bounces from one sales pitch to the next, trying to seduce any woman he meets, Bunny Junior kills time talking to the ghost of his mother and distracting himself from the dawning realisation that his dad isn’t just fallible, he’s a f**king mess. "However, as Bunny spirals, he realises he must do something to rescue his son from his own outdated notions of what it is to be a man. "The Death of Bunny Munro is a darkly comic and unflinching modern-day parable as well as a tender portrait of the relationship between father and son." As well as penning the source material, musician and novelist Nick Cave has scored the show, alongside his long-time collaborator Warren Ellis.

All six episodes of The Death of Bunny Munro are available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Thursday 20 November.