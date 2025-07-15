Joanna and Chip Gaines defend new series after shocking 'vitriol' from viewers

Joanna and Chip Gaines' new show Back to the Frontier has debuted on Magnolia Network and received a shocking backlash from evangelical Christians who are horrified that the series includes a same-sex couple.

Comments across social media have criticized the pair, who have long been vocal about their own Christian faith, with Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham taking to X to criticize the show.

On Instagram, followers complained that their TV was no longer a "protected space," and they would no longer be able to watch the shows with their children or grandchildren .

But in response, Chip has defended the inclusion of the married couple, Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs, and their two 10-year-old twin sons, and reminded the American Christian culture to "talk, ask questions, listen… maybe even learn".

© Magnolia Network Back To The Frontier debuted on HBO Max

"Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture," he continued, quipping: "Judge 1st, understand later/never."

Chip, a father to five, then added: "It’s a sad Sunday when 'non believers' have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian."

Screengrab of Chip Gaines' tweet

Back to the Frontier premiered this month on HBO Max and their own Magnolia Network and follows families as they attempt to live life like frontiersmen in the 1800s.

Fans of the pair, who found fame on HGTV and built a powerful brand on their small town charm and relatability, were horrified by the decision to include a same-sex couple and their children.

Christian sports commentator Jon Root tweeted: "Why are you promoting homosexuality as a Christian? Why compromise on the Bible’s clear teachings on this? Why support homosexuals buying kids? Disappointed would be an understatement."

Screengrab of Chip Gaines' tweet

Chip, however, retorted with a Bible verse that highlighted the hypocrisy in Jon's message.

"'But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect. 1 Peter 3:15.' I really felt the hope, and gentleness and respect here," he wrote.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Chip did not take the criticism lying down

Same-sex marriage was legalized across the United States in 2015. However large sects of the evangelical Church continue to oppose it, and there are founded fears that through state-level actions and legal challenges, it could be overturned.

Back to the Frontier debuted on July 10, 2025 on Magnolia Network and Max, and "follows three American families as they reimagine their lives as 1880s homesteaders, challenged to forgo the comforts of the present day for a more analog life on the frontier".

"This series taps into something we’ve always believed–that stepping away from the noise of everyday life can bring you closer to what matters most," said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement.

"It is proof that no matter where you find yourself, the most important part of home is the people you share it with."

HELLO! has contacted HBO for comment.