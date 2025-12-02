Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'flawed' Stranger Things cast: 'There's no perfect person'

Millie Bobby Brown made an honest confession about her Stranger Things family revealing how their "flawed" personalities have enhanced their connections onscreen and off.

It is hard to believe the British star, 21 — who is now a married mom-of-one — has been captivating her audience as Eleven, for over a decade.

She, along with her co-stars, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Maya Hawkes, Finn Wolfhard, and so many more, have now entered the fifth and final season of the science fiction drama.

© Getty Images Millie started on Stranger Things when she was ten

Speaking at an intimate press event attended by HELLO! at Netflix HQ in Hollywood, Millie opened up about growing up on the Stranger Things set, the chemistry between the cast and what home life looks like for her now.

"We're all, in our own way, outcasts," she quipped when asked about her co-stars. "If you see or meet any of us, you'll know how strange we are in our own way. And I think that's what speaks so well to the ensemble, but also to us as individuals and us as actors."

Millie called their quirks "the DNA of our show," and added: "People and audiences can feel connected to that flawed person. If you look at Robin [played by Maya Hawke] or El or Hopper [David Harbour] or Joyce [Winona Ryder], you go, 'Wow, I feel incredibly connected to this person.'

© Variety via Getty Images The Stranger Things cast are like a big family

"When we're on set, I don't feel like there's any perfect person – and that's what's exciting because you are able to be entirely vulnerable because we all are. And we're all entirely ourselves."

Away from the small screen, Millie is a mom to her adopted daughter, who she welcomed with her husband, Jake Bongiovi – the son of Jon Bon Jovi.

© Getty Images for Netflix Millie with her husband Jake

She explained how working on Stranger Things has changed her as a human being, making reference to her young family.

Mille said that being in the spotlight from such a young age "makes you grow up," as "there are a lot of people watching you – and a lot of young people watching you.

© Instagram Millie shared the sweet snap of her new baby on social media

"It's changed me a whole bunch," she said. "I'm a mother. I'm also married. But as a person, I started out when I was ten, so it's probably given me a lot more than the average person because it's been like school to me. It's all I've ever known. It's taught me about being a professional person. It's been school to me.

"I did everything on Stranger Things; I graduated on the show. I learned how to be a friend. "You're in an ensemble of 40 people, so it's been the most unbelievable experience. It's like this fast track of being, one, an adult, but, two, a good friend and a good scene partner."

© Getty Images Millie grew up on the set of Stranger Things

In addition: "It's taught me a lot about being a wife and a mom," Millie said. "I think that that's deep, really meaningful and impactful and has been such a shapeshifter within my world."