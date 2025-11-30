Millie Bobby Brown sheds light on 'really intense' work with David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's public-facing relationship hit a snag just days before the press cycle for the fifth (and final) season of Stranger Things began, even in the wake of a searing divorce album, West End Girl, from the latter's estranged wife Lily Allen.

A report from Daily Mail emerged, claiming that Millie, 21, had levied harassment and bullying allegations against her co-star, 50, who plays her father figure Jim Hopper on the Netflix sensation. Although the reports clarified the allegations were not of a sexual nature, they went as far as to state that it led to a months-long internal investigation by the Duffer brothers, the Stranger Things creators, and Netflix.

© Getty Images David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown have put on a united front amid recent headlines

However, the young actress has since seemingly debunked those claims, stating once again in a new interview with Deadline that she felt "safe" working with her co-star, especially through really heavy scenes. "Of course I felt safe, we've worked together for 10 years," she told the publication, adding: "I feel safe with everyone on that set. You've been doing it for so long."

Shedding further light on some of the "really intense" scenes they have to work through, she noted that because they play father and daughter, "naturally you have a closer bond than the rest."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX 2025 The pair play off their father-daughter dynamic in the new season of "Stranger Things"

From the sidelines, Noah Schnapp then jokingly questioned: "Not a closer bond than us?" Noah, who plays Will Byers, is Millie's best friend off the show, and is also the godfather to her newborn daughter with Jake Bongiovi.

*SPOILER ALERT* In the first part of season five, Hopper and Eleven "El" (Millie) get stuck in the Upside Down when Jim faces a nasty demogorgon attack during a routine "crawl," while Eleven risks her safety from the military trying to find Holly Wheeler, who's been kidnapped by Vecna.

The pair get more time to flesh out their dynamic, which began to take shape as father and daughter in season two, when Hopper takes care of and essentially adopts Eleven (christened for the public as "Jane"), having heart-to-heart moments to discuss their stubborn streak, train intensely, and learn to trust one another in the face of danger.

The first part ends with a shocking discovery inside the military base in the Upside Down version of Hawkins (we'll keep that bit a mystery). *SPOILER OVER* "David and I have a great relationship," Millie continued. "We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes, and I really am excited for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we've put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like."

© Getty Images "Of course I felt safe, we've worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set. You've been doing it for so long."

Millie first broke her silence on the reported allegations against David in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. While she doesn't directly address the claims, she notes that it was important for them to be a united front at the season's premiere and during the press cycle in particular.

© Getty Images The pair's journey as Jim Hopper and Eleven began back in July 2016 and comes to a conclusion this December

"We've been doing that for the last 10 years," she replied. "I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything."