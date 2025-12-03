Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney shocks fans with new role — and you won't believe who his co-star is

Taylor Kinney latest role is a far cry from Firehouse 51! The Chicago fire star is set for some "holiday magic" and made his announcement with a charming Instagram post that sent fans into a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared a movie poster in which he and his mystery woman looked like a typical pair of lovebirds from a festive movie.

There wasn't a fire engine or helmet in sight, as Taylor [Aiden Winter] and his suspected love interest hid neatly wrapped gifts behind their backs with a snowy backdrop and Christmas tree.

© Peter Gordon/NBC He's normally fighting fires

"Little holiday magic," he wrote. "#Google_Partner#sponsored Things are heating up in Mistletown this year thanks to @Google. Check out the trailer soon!"

The woman in question was WWE star Nikki Garcia [Holly Hall], but it was the other name on the ad that got fans talking.... Donna Kelce starred as the aptly named Carole Hall.

And sure enough, on closer inspection of the poster, Travis Kelce's mom was smiling in the background wearing a Christmas sweater.

His followers went wild saying they "can't wait," to watch the movie, but they'll be disappointed to learn, The Gift Exchange isn't a film.

© Getty Donna is Travis Kelce's mom

Google has partnered with NBC Universal for a series of holiday-themed ads that look like movie posters and movie trailers. They're actually adverts promoting new Google Search features.

Donna — who previously had a Hallmark role in Kansas Chief's themed movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chief's Love Story, also shared the news on Instagram leading to a barrage of comments from confused fans who were itching to find out how they could view the "movie."

Fans weren't just excited at the prospect of a holiday flick with Taylor, they were also thrilled to see a social media post from him. The ultra-private star last posted on his feed almost two years ago.

© Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Taylor with his wife Ashley

Away from the small screen, Taylor is married to model Ashley Cruger, whom he began dating in 2022.

She recently enjoyed a star-studded night out with the female cast of the One Chicago franchise proving she's very much part of the family.

Taylor has played Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the show since it began and is married to his co-star, Miranda Rae Mayo, on the firefighting drama.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Taylor Kinney. makes rare comment about his Chicago Fire onscreen wife Miranda Rae Mayo

She's played Lieutenant Stella Kidd for a decade and Taylor recently made a rare comment about his onscreen wife and their relationship that blossomed from a friendship to more.

In a video above shared by NBC to honor Miranda, Taylor confessed they had "become pretty tight knit" over the years, "like a surrogate family of sorts."