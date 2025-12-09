Why did Bridget Fonda retire? Inside her decision to shun the spotlight for over 20 years

Bridget Fonda remains one of Hollywood's most enigmatic figures, despite her on-screen career only lasting a little over a decade and having not been seen on the screen in 23 years.

The actress, now 61, is the daughter of actor and filmmaker Peter Fonda, the granddaughter of Henry Fonda, and the niece of Jane Fonda. She came into the business with a hefty legacy to uphold, which she did in spades throughout the late '80s and '90s.

© Getty Images Bridget Fonda was once one of the biggest rising Hollywood stars of the '90s

Her Hollywood run was unstoppable for nearly a decade, first earning a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe nomination for her turn in 1989's Scandal, and then starring in commercial hits and critical darlings alike, including The Godfather Part III (1990), Single White Female (1992), Point of No Return (1993), Jackie Brown (1997) and A Simple Plan (1998), earning continued recognition for the likes of Single White Female and Jackie Brown.

Her career quickly began to winnow down, however. In 2001, she starred in Kiss of the Dragon beside Jet Li, and then appeared in the 2002 TV movie Snow Queen before retiring from acting altogether, not being seen on screen since.

Bridget's career before retiring

As one of the hardest working actresses of the decade, Bridget was truly on fire in the '90s, and it showed in her dedication to continue working. She once told the New York Times: "I don't know why, but my mind is like a steel trap when it comes to what I will do with myself in my work. I'm very work obsessed. It's how I define myself."

Her agent Ilene Feldman also added at the time: "Bridget does not like to be without a job. Never have I had a client who likes to work as much as she does."

However, even by that point, she'd found herself disillusioned with the idea of fame. "You really give up your life, in a way. Your growth pattern is altered because everything you do is magnified and scrutinized," she explained to the publication, though brushing it off with: "But it's the price you pay for doing something that is so satisfying."

Losing interest

As quickly as she found herself enthralled with her craft, she just as quickly found herself swamped by it. "It's very easy to get excited about a job, but it's a big commitment because you do it and then you have to live with it when it's finished," she told the Evening Standard, per Closer.

© Getty Images She is now married to Danny Elfman and they share a son named Oliver

"It's forever in your section in the video store. It's you. It's almost like deciding who you have a child with."

Her accident

In February 2003, Bridget was injured in a serious rollover car crash off the Pacific Coast Highway, when her 2001 Jaguar lost control on the rain-soaked road, flipped over an embankment and fell downhill.

© GC Images Bridget has since shut down the idea of returning to the movies to enjoy "civilian life"

While she seemed fine at the time, she'd actually fractured her vertebra, which put her out of commission even if she'd desired to return after her last role in 2002. However, she did use the time to recover with her then-boyfriend, renowned composer Danny Elfman.

Family and "civilian" life

By March, she announced that she had gotten engaged to Danny, who is 11 years her senior. That November, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. In 2005, they welcomed their son, Oliver (now 20), with Bridget pivoting her life to her family over acting. Danny has continued working consistently over the past few years, his last original film score being for 2024's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, although the couple have never aimed at a collaboration since her retirement.

© Getty Images "I don't know why, but my mind is like a steel trap when it comes to what I will do with myself in my work."

While Bridget is seen out and about on occasion, she shies away from interacting with the media or sharing updates on her life. In 2023, in a rare public moment, when she was asked by a Daily Mail reporter at LAX if she'd ever return to movies, she succinctly responded "No," before adding: "I don't think so, it's too nice being a civilian," a contrast to her intense, often action-heavy roles.