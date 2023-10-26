All Creatures Great and Small star Anna Madeley has a famous partner – details

Anna Madeley is back on our screens in the fourth season of All Creatures Great and Small. The actress plays beloved Skeldale House matriarch, Mrs Hall, in the Channel 5 drama, which is set in 1940s Yorkshire Dales and is based on James Herriot's much-loved book series.

Anna is a familiar face in homes across the nation thanks to her roles in various major TV dramas, including Time and Mr Selfridge. But did you know that her partner is also an actor?

Who is All Creatures Great and Small star Anna Madeley?

Anna Madeley is an actress who hails from London.

The 47-year-old, who trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama, is a star of the stage and screen, and has performed three seasons with the Royal Shakespeare Company, as well as appearing in three off-West End productions.

© Channel 5 Anna Madeley stars alongside Will Thorp in All Creatures Great and Small

As well as starring in All Creatures Great and Small, Anna is known for her TV roles in Time, Anatomy of a Scandal, Secret Invasion and Deadwater Fell.

Her most notable film credits include Brideshead Revisited and Strawberry Fields.

Who is All Creatures Great and Small star Anna Madeley's partner?

Anna Madeley is in a relationship with London-born actor, Geoffrey Streatfeild.

While the couple have been photographed together on the red carpet in previous years, they like to keep their romance out of the spotlight, so little is known about their relationship.

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Anna with her partner Geoffrey Streatfeild

Geoffrey, who was previously married to actress Nikki Amuka-Bird, is perhaps best known for portraying Calum Reed in the BBC spy drama, Spooks, as well as for playing Fergus Williams in The Thick of It.

More recently, he portrayed Tom Southern in the Netflix political drama, Anatomy of a Scandal, and Edward IV in The Hollow Crown.

© Ana Cristina Blumenkron/Netflix Geoffrey Streatfeild in Anatomy of a Scandal

As for his big-screen roles, the actor has appeared in The Other Boleyn Girl, Kinky Boots and The Lady in the Van.

Like Anna, Geoffrey also has an impressive list of stage credits, including an international tour of The History Boys, and various performances of Shakespeare plays in UK theatres, including The Merchant of Venice and Macbeth.

Who does Anna Madeley play in All Creatures Great and Small?

Anna portrays Skeldale's housekeeper Mrs Hall, who is a dear friend and confidante of the practice's owner, Siegfried Farnon, and shares close bonds with James Herriot and Tristan Farnon.

What happens in All Creatures Great and Small series four?

Series four picks up in the spring of 1940, with change fast approaching for the Darrowby residents.

© Channel 5 The new series is set in 1940

"James and Helen wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF," the synopsis reads. "Tristan's absence is felt by all, but no one more than Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he braves this new world. Mrs Hall and Helen’s friendship blossoms as they look to the future and new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody arrives, causing complications in the house."

All Creatures Great and Small continues on Thursday 26 October on Channel 5 at 9pm.