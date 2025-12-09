Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Daredevil actor Charlie Cox's wife Samantha Thomas and their 2 kids
Charlie Cox found love in the Marvel universe. His wife, Samantha Thomas is an executive producer behind some of the most beloved superheroes.

Charlie Cox and his wife Samantha Thomas© Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Charlie Cox's life on screen as Daredevil is thrilling, but his personal life is just as interesting. The 42-year-old Marvel actor, who is starring alongside Zooey Deschanel in the brand new romantic comedy, Merv, is also a husband and a dad to two kids. 

The actor is married to executive producer Samantha Thomas, who has produced many Marvel shows, and is a father to a daughter and a son. And while he's best known for portraying Matt Murdock in the television series Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie's 23 year career includes performing alongside actors like Claire Danes and in Oscar nominated films like The Theory of Everything.

Charlie and Samantha's life is rather private, but here's everything HELLO! knows about the Marvel power couple.

Charlie Cox and wife Samantha Thomas pose at The Opening Night of "Betrayal"© Getty Images

Charlie and Samantha welcomed their daughter in 2016

Ten years ago, the couple started dating in 2015. A year later, Charlie revealed at a Fan Expo in Canada that he and Samantha were welcoming a baby. "My girlfriend [was] pretty amused when I said I was going to Toronto a couple weeks before [the baby is due], by the way," he told Marvel Entertainment chief creative officer Joe Quesada. "And I went, 'So, keep your legs closed.'"

A month later, Charlie confirmed during a Marvel Facebook Livestream that he was a father. The Luke Cage actor, Mike Colter, congratulated Charlie, calling him a "proud new dad" to baby Elsie.

Charlie Cox and Samantha Thomas attend the USTA Foundation's Opening Night Gala© Getty Images

The couple married two years later

In 2018, Samantha and Charlie tied the knot in a private ceremony, while they both worked for Marvel. A year later, the actor revealed to Vogue that the family settled in Tribeca, where he dropped his then three-year-old Elsie off at preschool and visited the Russian and Turkish baths weekly. In 2020, Charlie and Samantha welcomed their son.

Samantha Thomas and Charlie Cox attend the Daredevil:Â Born Again red-carpet launch© Getty Images

Samantha is a major Marvel producer

While Charlie thrives on screen, Samantha is more comfortable behind the scenes. She has produced many Marvel hits including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones – on which she served as co-executive producer. Most recently, Samantha was the executive producer on the family drama, Kin, which starred Charlie in the lead role.

Samantha Thomas and Charlie Cox attend The Olivier Awards© Getty Images

She left Marvel in 2019

Samantha was the Vice President of Original Programming at the now-defunct Marvel Television. She left the Marvel world in 2019 and joined Bron Studios – the production company behind Joker, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Licorice Pizza – as a consultant. Bron Studios filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

Samantha Thomas and Charlie Cox attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards© Getty Images

Samantha is the President of Film & Television at a production company

In March 2025, Samantha announced on LinkedIn that she was: "starting a new position as President, Film & Television at The Traveling Picture Show Company!" The company is woman owned and is behind films like Sunrise starring Guy Pearce and American Murderer starring Tom Pelphrey.

