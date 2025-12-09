Meet Daredevil actor Charlie Cox's wife Samantha Thomas and their 2 kids

Charlie Cox's life on screen as Daredevil is thrilling, but his personal life is just as interesting. The 42-year-old Marvel actor, who is starring alongside Zooey Deschanel in the brand new romantic comedy, Merv, is also a husband and a dad to two kids.

The actor is married to executive producer Samantha Thomas, who has produced many Marvel shows, and is a father to a daughter and a son. And while he's best known for portraying Matt Murdock in the television series Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie's 23 year career includes performing alongside actors like Claire Danes and in Oscar nominated films like The Theory of Everything.

Charlie and Samantha's life is rather private, but here's everything HELLO! knows about the Marvel power couple.

© Getty Images Charlie and Samantha welcomed their daughter in 2016 Ten years ago, the couple started dating in 2015. A year later, Charlie revealed at a Fan Expo in Canada that he and Samantha were welcoming a baby. "My girlfriend [was] pretty amused when I said I was going to Toronto a couple weeks before [the baby is due], by the way," he told Marvel Entertainment chief creative officer Joe Quesada. "And I went, 'So, keep your legs closed.'" A month later, Charlie confirmed during a Marvel Facebook Livestream that he was a father. The Luke Cage actor, Mike Colter, congratulated Charlie, calling him a "proud new dad" to baby Elsie.

© Getty Images The couple married two years later In 2018, Samantha and Charlie tied the knot in a private ceremony, while they both worked for Marvel. A year later, the actor revealed to Vogue that the family settled in Tribeca, where he dropped his then three-year-old Elsie off at preschool and visited the Russian and Turkish baths weekly. In 2020, Charlie and Samantha welcomed their son.

© Getty Images Samantha is a major Marvel producer While Charlie thrives on screen, Samantha is more comfortable behind the scenes. She has produced many Marvel hits including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones – on which she served as co-executive producer. Most recently, Samantha was the executive producer on the family drama, Kin, which starred Charlie in the lead role.

© Getty Images She left Marvel in 2019 Samantha was the Vice President of Original Programming at the now-defunct Marvel Television. She left the Marvel world in 2019 and joined Bron Studios – the production company behind Joker, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Licorice Pizza – as a consultant. Bron Studios filed for bankruptcy in 2023.