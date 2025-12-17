Looking for a crime drama binge? This 'addictive' series with True Detective star has found a new UK streaming home

Calling all crime thriller fans! If you're looking for your next gripping TV binge, then you're in luck. The third season of the compelling Irish drama, Smother, arrived on the streaming platform U this week, meaning fans can now binge-watch the show from beginning to end.

The thriller, which premiered its first season on the Irish network RTÉ One in 2021 and aired its third and final series in 2023, stars True Detective actress Dervla Kirwan as Val, as she investigates her husband's shocking death.

If you're a fan of twisty stories, then it might be worth putting Smother on your watchlist. Like other TV hits in the genre such as The Bay and Shetland, this atmospheric, character-driven drama is set against a dramatic coastal backdrop, with family secrets at the heart of the story. Plus, the series is penned by novelist and television writer Kate O'Riordan, who created the drama Black Shore and has writing credits on The Bay and Mr Selfridge, so it's safe to say she's well-versed in writing compelling and high-tension drama.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: The trailer for Smother

© Treasure Entertainment/BBC Studios True Detective's Dervla Kirwan stars in the show What is Smother about? The three-season thriller follows Val (played by True Detective's Dervla Kirwan), whose successful businessman husband Denis (Stuart Graham) is found dead at the foot of a cliff the morning after a family party. Determined to uncover the truth, Val finds herself faced with not only her own loss but also a "series of uncomfortable truths about who he really was, and the reality behind his relationships with those who supposedly love him the most," according to the synopsis. In season three, which recently arrived on U, Val attempts to put her life back together following the tragic events of the last few years and finds herself in the arms of a new man.

© Treasure Entertainment/BBC Studios Viewers described the show as "brilliant" What have viewers said about the show? While some viewers commented on the slow start, most said the show was worth sticking with. One person hailed the drama as "beautiful". "Some people saying that this is so boring and slow-paced is such a sign of the times," they penned in an online review. "Everything has to be fast, full of action and solved within a 30-minute episode. This isn't that. This takes time to percolate, to show different sides, to reveal memories, to cleverly create many suspects, to show beautiful scenery in all kinds of weather, to build characters. Very, very atmospheric, well-acted and beautiful." Meanwhile, a second viewer described seasons one and two as "brilliant", adding: "Gripping and addictive. Loved it," while another wrote: "I really enjoyed the twists n turns in this, well written, well acted."

© Treasure Entertainment/BBC Studios The series received mixed reviews from critics What have critics said about the thriller? The show received mixed reviews from TV critics, with The Guardian describing the series as "entirely addictive" in its four-star review, while The Times described the show as more of a soap than a thriller following the release of season two. Meanwhile, the i Paper gave the thriller three stars, noting that despite its "riveting opening", it "quickly lost momentum".