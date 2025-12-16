5 unmissable Rob Reiner movies to watch this week

Hollywood is still reeling from the sad news of the death of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, which broke over the weekend. The pair were found dead in their Brentwood home by their daughter, Romy, on 14 December. The following day, their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of their murder.

Before his passing, Rob enjoyed an impressive 50-year career and established himself as one of the industry's most successful directors, as well as a producer, screenwriter, actor and political activist. Michele also enjoyed a career as a producer and actress, often working alongside her husband.

Across five decades, Rob helped define multiple Hollywood genres, from romantic comedy and courtroom drama to satire and fantasy, with several of his films now regarded as modern classics.

Whether you've enjoyed Rob's work from the very beginning or have only just realised he's the man behind some of your favourite films, we thought we'd take a look back at five must-watch Rob Reiner movies you should revisit this week.

© CASTLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT. All Rights Reserved. / MGM Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star in the classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally (1989) It's hard to imagine the rom-com landscape without When Harry Met Sally, which was directed by Rob and has become one of the most memorable films in the genre. Brought to life by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, the movie follows two people who grapple with the question of whether a man and a woman can truly remain just friends. Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "When Harry Met Sally is regarded as one of the best rom-coms ever made – and for good reason. Not only is the dialogue brilliantly witty, and the performances outstanding, but the story is simple, feel-good and presents universal truths about the dating landscape and love. It's my all-time favourite rom-com."

© Mondadori via Getty Images Demi Moore and Tom Cruise starred in A Few Good Men A Few Good Men (1992) From rom-coms to legal dramas, Rob tried his hand at a wide range of genres – and succeeded in a big way. A Few Good Men began as a play by Aaron Sorkin, which he later adapted for the screen. The film was produced by Rob and stars an impressive ensemble cast including Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Pollak, J. T. Walsh, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland. The story follows the tense court case of two US marines charged with the murder of a colleague. The film holds an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar in 1992.

© Alamy Stock Photo The lovers are played by Carey Elwes and Robin Wright The Princess Bride (1987) A fantasy adventure film, The Princess Bride was adapted from William Goldman's novel of the same name and tells the story of a young woman and her one true love as they fight to be together in the mythical kingdom of Florin. Despite its modest box office success on release, the film has since become a cult classic, earning a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and being widely regarded as one of the best films of the 1980s. As The Guardian wrote, "Thirty years on, Rob Reiner's salute to Hollywood swashbucklers remains a poignant pastiche, gloriously unencumbered by CGI visuals and gender cliches." Its quotable script and enduring fan base have since cemented the film's place in pop culture, with generations discovering it long after its original release.

© Alamy Stock Photo Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, and Michael McKean This Is Spın̈al Tap (1984) For his feature directorial debut, Rob began with a bang with this mockumentary comedy. Starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, the film follows the members of a fictional heavy metal band called Spinal Tap. Along for the ride is Rob himself, who also acts in the film as Martin "Marty" Di Bergi, a documentary filmmaker following the band's American tour. Known for its hilarious depiction of the music industry, many of the lines were improvised by the actors – and with a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it proved an undeniable success.