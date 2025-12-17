Exclusive: Daisy May Cooper teases 'more rug-pulls, twists and turns' in Am I Being Unreasonable? season 3

While attending the premiere of the documentary The Six Billion Dollar Man in London, the co-creator of Am I Being Unreasonable? Daisy May Cooper stopped to chat about the 'twists' to come in a potential third season of the hit BBC drama.

Alongside Daisy, other A-listers attending the event at the Curzon Cinema in the Brunswick Centre were Jameela Jamil and human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson. They walked the red carpet in support of the premiere of the film, which is directed by Eugene Jarecki and centres on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

© Getty Images Jennifer Robinson and Daisy May Cooper attending The Six Billion Dollar Man UK premiere

When HELLO! got the chance to speak to Daisy, also known for starring and writing the BBC comedy This Country, she briefly touched on the dark comedy series – co-written by Land Girls actress Selin Hizli – which aired its second season earlier in 2025 and left fans on a major cliffhanger.

However, the road to season two was chaotic in itself, as filming was initially paused when Daisy's son was born seven weeks early – so drama seems to be a running theme for the series!

Even though a third season has not been officially confirmed, HELLO! spoke exclusively to Daisy May Cooper, who teased that the project could be on the way with many surprises in store…

© Getty Images Daisy dropped some details on the upcoming season

What did Daisy say about season three? At the premiere, I politely asked her if there was anything she could tell us about a third season, as the writing so far has been nothing short of brilliant. The star seemed momentarily flustered at the mere thought of the monumental task of writing it, but she quickly teased that more chaos is indeed on the horizon: ''I've got to write it. It's like having homework. It gets even messier, more rug-pulls and twists and turns. We are going to give Lenny who plays my son Ollie, it's going to be some big stuff for him this season but it's going to be fun.''



Did Daisy seem excited about season three? She was so friendly at the event and seemed genuinely grateful when I told her how brilliant her writing is. It’s no secret that she and Selin write the show together so naturally, though it must be a hefty task to undertake – especially after nailing both seasons one and two! However, with her hints about future storylines, it definitely sounds like discussions are underway regarding where the show is headed next.



© BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell Season two aired earlier in 2025

What has Selin said about season three? Selin, Daisy’s co-star and co-writer, previously told Radio Times while promoting the ITV thriller Malpractice: "Daisy and I are kind of getting together and talking about ideas, but it's one of those shows where you feel like you need a little bit of a decompression because it's so mad and quite intense. But yeah, we love writing the show, and obviously it's a huge privilege to get to work with your best mate. So we'd love to get back together in the writing room, but also get back together with our amazing cast.''



© BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell The show could be set for more mayhem in season three

Where can I watch the first two seasons? Both seasons one and two of Am I Being Unreasonable? are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.



