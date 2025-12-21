Watch: Welsh-set 6-part crime drama with Yellowstone star already has me hooked after first look

Calling all crime drama fans! Sky has released the trailer for Under Salt Marsh, its upcoming six-part detective series starring Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly and Trying's Rafe Spall – and it already has me hooked.

Dubbed a "gripping" crime drama set in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen, Under Salt Marsh blends an "atmospheric" mystery with a "deeply human portrait of resilience and community".

When a dangerous storm rolls in, a former detective makes a discovery that pulls her back into a life she thought she'd left behind, while also forcing a reunion with her estranged police partner.

Fans of hit crime drama Broadchurch, starring Olivia Colman and David Tennant, are bound to love Under Salt Marsh. Not only do both series centre on a compelling detective duo, but the murder mystery unfolds in a gritty yet beautiful British setting – this time in Wales – which is sure to leave viewers desperate to know what happens next.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the show, including what happens in the new trailer…

© Sky / Little Door What happens in the Under Salt Marsh trailer? The clip opens on a close-up of Kelly Reilly, who plays former detective Jackie. She's heard to say: "People round here, they don't lock their houses because they trust one another." The video then cuts to a distressed-looking Jackie, who appears to discover a dead body in the middle of a marsh. When her former police partner, Eric, learns of the find, he arrives at her house to take her statement.

© Sky / Little Door "I need to find out what happened," Jackie insists, before telling him: "I can't believe they sent you." Later, the pair are shown standing against a dramatic mountainous backdrop as Eric snaps back: "This is police business. You are not a detective any more." As more suspects come under suspicion in the tight-knit community, tension grows high as an extreme storm sweeps through Morfa Halen, and the rain-soaked characters are seen investigating increasingly dangerous situations. The storm-soaked visuals immediately recall Broadchurch at its bleakest, and the heavy breathing that can be heard in the background rounds out the clip in a perfectly sinister way that automatically builds tension.

© Sky / Little Door What to expect from Under Salt Marsh Created and directed by Claire Oakley (Make Up), the series is set against the backdrop of a once-in-a-generation storm threatening to tear in from the surrounding coast. The synopsis reads: "Former detective turned teacher Jackie Ellis (Reilly) makes a shocking discovery that reopens the wounds of a three-year-old cold case, which cost her both her career and her family's trust. "Forced to reunite with her estranged police partner Eric Bull (Spall), Jackie is drawn back into an investigation that will shake Morfa Halen to its core. Together, they must confront a community haunted by secrets and fractured by grief, before the incoming storm washes away the evidence forever."

© Sky / Little Door Who stars in Under Salt Marsh? Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, Pride & Prejudice) and Rafe Spall (Trying, Life of Pi) lead the series as Jackie Ellis and Detective Eric Bull. They are joined by Naomi Yang (Chimerica), Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses), Dinita Gohil (Treason) and Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters).

© Sky / Little Door Also starring are Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley, The Reckoning), Dino Fetscher (Fool Me Once, Foundation) and Lizzie Annis (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Extraordinary). Rounding out the cast are Rhodri Meilir (Pren ar y Bryn, Craith) and Julian Lewis Jones (House of the Dragon, Wheel of Time).

© Sky / Little Door What has the creator said about Under Salt Marsh? Speaking to Deadline, creator and director Claire teased: "Under Salt Marsh is a crime thriller set in a community deeply connected to its environment, and interwoven with the heartache, fears, dreams and secrets of its people. "At the heart of it all is Jackie, a character who embodies the wildness of the place we're depicting. She's free-spirited, compassionate and determined, with a steely resolve that makes her truly of the land. We're absolutely thrilled to have Kelly Reilly bringing Jackie to life."



Under Salt Marsh will launch on Sky and streaming service NOW on 30 January 2026.