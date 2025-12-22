Charlie's Angels star Jaclyn Smith showcases hair transformation in new photo

Jaclyn Smith has given fans a glamorous new look at her latest hair transformation, and it’s every bit as timeless as her signature style.

The Charlie's Angels star shared a beautifully styled Instagram photo from inside her elegant home, where she appears seated in an ornate armchair in front of a towering Christmas tree decorated with colorful ornaments and twinkling lights.

Bathed in natural daylight from floor-to-ceiling windows, the festive scene provides the perfect backdrop for Jaclyn’s refreshed hairstyle.

© Instagram Jaclyn showcased her blonder locks

The 80-year-old actress debuted softly layered, honey-blonde locks styled in loose, voluminous waves that frame her face effortlessly.

The lighter, brighter tone marks a noticeable shift from her usual deeper blonde hues, instantly adding warmth and dimension while highlighting her youthful glow.

© Getty Images Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith in 1976

Her makeup is kept classic and polished, with rosy lips and subtle eye definition complementing the look.

For the chic holiday moment, Jaclyn opted for a black blouse paired with metallic gold trousers that shimmer against the black-and-white checkered marble flooring.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Tanya Roberts, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd

Leopard-print heels added a playful touch, while layered gold jewelry and a statement watch completed the sophisticated ensemble.

"The tree is trimmed and stockings hung with care! Tune in tomorrow to see how we’ve decorated for my favorite time of year - Christmas," Jaclyn captioned the post.

Fans were quick to praise the star’s updated look, with many commenting on how radiant and fresh she appeared. "Looks perfect as always. Gorgeous just like you Jaclyn," added a fan.

© Getty Images Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith

Jacyln was one of the original Charlie's Angels on the hit '70s series, alongside Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson.

The series aired from 1976 to 1981, and Jaclyn, who portrayed Kelly Garrett, was the only actor to appear in all 110 episodes. She remains close to her former Angels co-stars Cheryl Ladd and Kate Jackson, and shared with Page Six that she looks back on her time with them fondly.

"The heartbeat of that show was the girls. The first three, we all got along, we were all friends," she said. "Farrah and I had a similar background coming from Texas, and Kate was the leader. She had already done a series. She was the boss at that point, and we didn't know what we would find at the other end."

Farrah tragically passed away in 2009 after a lengthy battle with cancer, and Jaclyn still supports the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, which helps to fund HPV-related cancer research and assist patients with the financial strain of treatment.

© Getty Images Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith

"I think about my career, but it always comes back to Charlie's Angels," Jaclyn continued. "The chemistry and three women being the lead, and it was easy, it was not to be overanalyzed. I think what made it interesting was we were all so totally different in demeanor and looks, so there was someone for everyone."

Jaclyn and Kate share a deep bond of friendship, with The Rookies star attending Gaston's wedding to Bonnie Lane in July 2023. "She goes back that far," Jaclyn told People.

"And she happens to be my daughter [Spencer]'s godmother, but yet she's very much a part of both of my children's lives. And it's a friend for the ages. I mean, you experience what we did together, and there's a bond and a tie that never goes away."

She added that reuniting at the wedding was like "no time had passed. It was just joyous. It was beautiful. And I was so happy to see her out and looking beautiful and very present."