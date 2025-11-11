Veronica Mars star is unrecognizable in makeup-free outing

Veronica Mars alum Kristen Bell was unrecognizable as she stepped out to run errands in Los Angeles, bare-faced and glowing in the Californian sunshine. The 45-year-old went for a laid-back look in baggy blue jeans with a gray polo shirt tucked in, white sneakers, and a black belt to cinch in her waist. She added a gold chain and wore her blonde locks pulled back into a messy bun, with no makeup on her face for the casual outing.

Kristen, whose Netflix show Nobody Wants This has just been renewed for a third season, often goes makeup-free and prefers to focus on healthy eating habits to give herself a natural glow. "I wear very little makeup, but I do fill in my eyebrows. I have really light eyebrows, and oftentimes that's the only thing I'll do during the whole week if I'm not on camera," she told Elle.

"The second I fill in my eyebrows with that pencil, I go, 'There she is. She's back.'" Kristen added that there were surefire ways to naturally brighten up her skin. "When I'm sleep deprived, there are very few things that work for me," the actress told the publication. "Sunlight exposure helps. If I can get outside right away, even if it's just standing on my porch for a couple [of] minutes drinking my coffee, it's very helpful."

"I always love a bio hack like that. Then just caffeine throughout the day. But what's kind of funny is that if I'm sleep deprived and having a lot of caffeine, then it takes longer for me to wind down, because of the half-life of [the caffeine]. So I am sort of in a chronically awake position."

© SL, Terma / BACKGRID Kristen went makeup-free while running errands in LA

The mom of two advised others to keep their skincare routines simple to fit in with their daily lives. "Find something that works – but also works for your schedule. I can't have more than one or two [skin care] steps at night. I'm raising two girls who are 10 and 11. There's a lot happening in the evening now."

© SL, Terma / BACKGRID The mom of two likes to use caffeine to brighten her skin when tired

The world was first introduced to Kristen when she burst onto our screens in 2004 as the sarcastic teen detective Veronica Mars, a character who is now firmly cemented in pop culture. "Being a part of it, just it feels like…it will be on my tombstone as one of the best parts of my life that I get to play this character that I personally love so much," she said at Comic-Con.

© CBS via Getty Images Kristen starred as Veronica Mars in the '00s

She stars opposite Adam Brody in the smash-hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This, which follows Joanne (Kristen), an agnostic podcast host, and her budding relationship with Noah (Adam), a young rabbi. The show is inspired by true events from creator Erin Foster's real life, namely how the couple navigated their religious divide.

© Getty Images for Netflix She stars opposite Adam Brody in the hit Netflix series

Both Kristen and Adam are '00s stars – Kristen with Veronica Mars, and Adam with The O.C., in which he played the lovable nerd Seth Cohen. His real-life wife, Leighton Meester, stars in season two of Nobody Wants This, sparking a reunion between herself and Kristen as they both acted in the hit teen drama Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012.