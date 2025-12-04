Ruth Jones' leopard trophy jacket is the perfect partywear for the sequin averse

I am a big fan of leopard print, going as far as to call it a neutral, as easy to wear as stripes or polka dots. And Ruth Jones' latest outfit reignited my love of the animal print with her partywear alternative to sequins.

Since we're all thinking of what to wear to a Christmas party or office festive 'do, Ruth Jones is the ideal inspiration for anyone (like me) who loves a bit of sparkle, but not a sequin - and it's all from Boden.

AT A GLANCE Ruth Jones, 59, wore a chic Boden outfit to the launch event of her new show, Run Away.

The Gavin & Stacey actress paired the Verity Jacquard Skirt, £159 Jacquard Leopard Jacket, £149

Ruth was styled by celebrity stylist Stevie B.

The 59-year-old Gavin & Stacey star wore a leopard print trophy jacket and matching skirt to the launch event of her upcoming Netflix show, Run Away in London.

© Shutterstock Ruth Jones dazzled in Boden at the Run Away launch event in London

Proving that there's no such thing as too much leopard print, her stylist Stevie B paired the Boden Verity Jacquard Skirt with the matching Jacquard Leopard Jacket, The secret to its festive appeal is the lurex threading, which provides a subtle gold shimmer that catches the light - perfect for party season without relying on bulky sequins.

She added a Next silk lace edge cami underneath, with a pair of large twisted gold hoops from Maudella and heeled black ankle boots.

Ruth's choice of metallic-accented leopard, as opposed to sequins, is a great reminder that you don't have to wear embellishment to make a statement at your Christmas party. The subtle gold threading elevates the look to partywear, providing shine without a sequin.

Her jacket, which is the star of the show in my opinion, is a mix of polyester, acrylic, and viscose, making it a durable and structured jacket with material that holds the metallic thread well. With functional side pockets and a straight, regular fit. This jacket is cut to be worn loose, layered over a silky cami or top. It's fully lined, and has hook and eye fastening.

Stock Alert: Not surprisingly, this piece is selling fast and at the last look, was available in sizes 10, 12 and 16; I recommend you bookmark this article and check back if it's a piece you're keen to add to wardrobe. Head to John Lewis and you'll find it in stock in all sizes, for now...

As for Ruth's skirt, it's a super flattering cut with a voluminous, A-line silhouette. The skirt is made from the same material as the jacket, and handily has a part-elasticated waist - making it super comfortable too. You're in luck with the skirt, as it's showing more stock available.

Styling breakdown

Ruth's jacket and skirt combination looks stunning together, but the pieces work well alone too.

Styling ideas:

Casual party : Wear this with jeans and a silky tee or cami; it's the outfit to wear to a smart casual event, with heels and an evening bag to evoke laidback cool.

: Wear this with jeans and a silky tee or cami; it's the outfit to wear to a smart casual event, with heels and an evening bag to evoke laidback cool. Swanky party: You can also wear it over a black dress as your jacket for the evening. Ideal if you want to cover your arms, or smarten up a simple LBD.

You can also wear it over a black dress as your jacket for the evening. Ideal if you want to cover your arms, or smarten up a simple LBD. Office party: If you want to wear Ruth's skirt to your Christmas party, but wearing the pieces together is too much, try it with a classic crew neck knit in black. Add statement earrings and a heel and it's party ready without being OTT.

Get the look for less

Ruth's outfit is quite unique to the British high street brand, Boden, but you'll find a similar skirt at H&M for £44.99. It has a similar leopard, lurex print with a flowing, maxi length.

H&M Lurex Leopard Skirt © H&M £44.99 AT H&M

To embrace a jacket like Ruth's, head to Monsoon who have a similarly smart jacket albeit with an on-trend bow fastening.

Monsoon Leopard Print Bow Jacket © Monsoon £85 AT DEBENHAMS

See, embracing leopard is definitely worth it for Christmas parties and occasions.