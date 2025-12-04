Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ruth Jones' leopard trophy jacket is the perfect partywear for the sequin averse
Subscribe
Ruth Jones' leopard trophy jacket is the perfect partywear for the sequin averse

Ruth Jones' leopard trophy jacket is the perfect partywear for the sequin averse

Ruth Jones wore a stunning gold leopard print jacket from Boden - and it's the perfect partywear fodder for those who want to sparkle without a sequin

Ruth Jones© Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

I am a big fan of leopard print, going as far as to call it a neutral, as easy to wear as stripes or polka dots. And Ruth Jones' latest outfit reignited my love of the animal print with her partywear alternative to sequins.

Since we're all thinking of what to wear to a Christmas party or office festive 'do, Ruth Jones is the ideal inspiration for anyone (like me) who loves a bit of sparkle, but not a sequin - and it's all from Boden.

The 59-year-old Gavin & Stacey star wore a leopard print trophy jacket and matching skirt to the launch event of her upcoming Netflix show, Run Away in London. 

Ruth Jones wearing leopard print© Shutterstock
Ruth Jones dazzled in Boden at the Run Away launch event in London

Proving that there's no such thing as too much leopard print, her stylist Stevie B paired the Boden Verity Jacquard Skirt with the matching Jacquard Leopard Jacket, The secret to its festive appeal is the lurex threading, which provides a subtle gold shimmer that catches the light - perfect for party season without relying on bulky sequins.

She added a Next silk lace edge cami underneath, with a pair of large twisted gold hoops from Maudella and heeled black ankle boots.

EXACT MATCH: Boden Jacquard Leopard Jacket

Boden Leopard Jacket© Boden

£149 AT BODEN UK

£149 AT JOHN LEWIS

Ruth's choice of metallic-accented leopard, as opposed to sequins, is a great reminder that you don't have to wear embellishment to make a statement at your Christmas party. The subtle gold threading elevates the look to partywear, providing shine without a sequin.

Her jacket, which is the star of the show in my opinion, is a mix of polyester, acrylic, and viscose, making it a durable and structured jacket with material that holds the metallic thread well. With functional side pockets and a straight, regular fit. This jacket is cut to be worn loose, layered over a silky cami or top. It's fully lined, and has hook and eye fastening.

EXACT MATCH: Boden Verity Jacquard Midi Skirt

Verity Jacquard Midi Skirt© Boden

£159 AT BODEN UK

£159 AT JOHN LEWIS

Stock Alert: Not surprisingly, this piece is selling fast and at the last look, was available in sizes 10, 12 and 16; I recommend you bookmark this article and check back if it's a piece you're keen to add to wardrobe. Head to John Lewis and you'll find it in stock in all sizes, for now...

As for Ruth's skirt, it's a super flattering cut with a voluminous, A-line silhouette. The skirt is made from the same material as the jacket, and handily has a part-elasticated waist - making it super comfortable too. You're in luck with the skirt, as it's showing more stock available.

Styling breakdown

Ruth's jacket and skirt combination looks stunning together, but the pieces work well alone too.

Styling ideas:

  • Casual party: Wear this with jeans and a silky tee or cami; it's the outfit to wear to a smart casual event, with heels and an evening bag to evoke laidback cool. 
  • Swanky party: You can also wear it over a black dress as your jacket for the evening. Ideal if you want to cover your arms, or smarten up a simple LBD.
  • Office party: If you want to wear Ruth's skirt to your Christmas party, but wearing the pieces together is too much, try it with a classic crew neck knit in black. Add statement earrings and a heel and it's party ready without being OTT.

Get the look for less

Ruth's outfit is quite unique to the British high street brand, Boden, but you'll find a similar skirt at H&M for £44.99. It has a similar leopard, lurex print with a flowing, maxi length.

H&M Lurex Leopard Skirt

H&M Leopard skirt© H&M

£44.99 AT H&M

To embrace a jacket like Ruth's, head to Monsoon who have a similarly smart jacket albeit with an on-trend bow fastening.

Monsoon Leopard Print Bow Jacket

Monsoon Jacket© Monsoon

£85 AT DEBENHAMS

See, embracing leopard is definitely worth it for Christmas parties and occasions.

Other Topics
More Shopping
See more
Read More