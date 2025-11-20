'Chilling' 4-part detective drama hailed as 'breath of fresh air' is your next TV obsession

Are you looking for a new detective drama to get stuck into over the next few weeks? There's a "chilling" new four-part crime-solving show that viewers have hailed as "a breath of fresh air" – and it could be your next TV obsession.

Cooper & Fry, which debuted on Channel 5 on 18 November, is based on Stephen Booth's novels and follows two mismatched detectives who find themselves having to work together to solve a series of mysterious deaths.

There's nothing like a twisty new detective drama to invest in, and this show promises to have you hooked from start to finish. Based on Stephen Booth's bestselling novels, which are brought to life by Doctor Who star Mandip Gill and Downton Abbey's Robert James-Collier, Cooper & Fry is the perfect watch to satisfy your need for cosy crime dramas.

Intrigued? Keep scrolling to find out what fans are saying about the new series, which drops every Tuesday on 5.

What are viewers saying about Cooper & Fry?

Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the new show, which released its pilot episode on Tuesday night.

"This is brilliant!!!!" said one person. "Loving the dynamic between Cooper and Fry!!!! So many twists and turns in this first episode! Stellar cast!!!!"

A second person penned: "Loved the first episode," while a third added: "Really enjoyed last night. This is a breath of fresh air. Great TV and the lead actors are perfect."

Meanwhile in its five-star review, The i wrote: "Channel 5's Cooper and Fry are TV's best new detective duo in years."

What is Cooper & Fry about?

Set over four two-hour episodes, the detective series is set in the Peak District (although it was actually filmed in Dublin, as well as the coastal Irish town of Wicklow) and sees friendly local Ben Cooper (James-Collier) and cautious newcomer Diane Fry (Gill) forced to work together.

The synopsis continues: "As their personal lives begin to intertwine, a unique friendship begins to form... But it won't always be easy."

Fans of the original books will be pleased to know that the series is based on Stephen Booth's four novels, Black Dog, Dying to Sin, Blind To the Bones and Dancing with the Virgins.

Who stars in Cooper & Fry?

The two leading stars are Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey) as DC Ben Cooper and Mandip Gill (Doctor Who) as DC Diane Fry.

They're joined by Charlotte Bradley (The Gift) as Isobel Cooper, Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands) as DI Paul Hitchens, Barry O'Connor (Shetland) as DS Todd Eland, Niamh McCann (Brooklyn) as Tracey Garnett and Clara Simpson (The Reunion) as Dr Juliana Taylor.

Cooper & Fry airs on 5 at 8pm every Tuesday.