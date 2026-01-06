'Nail-biting' 8-part spy thriller Tehran starring Hugh Laurie should be on your watchlist this week

Looking for a gripping show to get hooked on this week? The nail-biting spy thriller, Tehran, returns to Apple TV on Friday 9 January, and you might want to check it out.

The Israeli series stars Niv Sultan as a Tehran-born Mossad hacker-agent named Tamar Rabinyan, who goes undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in serious jeopardy.

The series has attracted some serious star power over its three seasons, with Academy Award nominee Glenn Close starring in season two, while multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie has joined the cast of season three.

The show has seen several delays due to the Israel-Palestine conflict, with the third season arriving over three years after the release of season two in May 2022. It's thought that the show was postponed due to sensitivities regarding the real-life conflict.

WATCH: The trailer for Tehran

Find out all you need to know about the new season.

© Apple TV The series follows a Tehran-born Mossad hacker-agent who goes undercover on a dangerous mission What is Tehran about? The new eight-part series, which is created by Dana Eden, Moshe Zonder and Maor Kohn, written by Tony Saint and Simon Allen, picks up after the end of season two, which saw Tamar go rogue. Now, still reeling from the loss of her closest allies and still undercover, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad's support if she is to survive. Hugh Laurie portrays Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector who needs Tamar's help. Other returning stars include Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, while Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei and Bahar Pars have also joined the cast.

© Apple TV The series has been hailed as "nail-biting" and "gripping" What have viewers said about the show? The series has been hailed as a "nail-biting" and "gripping" thriller and holds an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 88 per cent. Taking to social media, one person described season two as "nail-biting and tense" while another penned: "Tehran on Apple+ has me totally hooked. Fantastic pacing too!" Meanwhile, critics have also praised the show, with The Guardian hailing the thriller as "breathlessly exciting" in its four-star review, while The New York Times said season two has "all the cliffhangers you could ever need", describing it as "24 Meets The Americans in Iran".

© Apple TV Season four is in production Will there be a fourth season of Tehran? Yes, season four is now in production. While a release date has yet to be confirmed, we'd expect the show to return in 2026 or 2027.