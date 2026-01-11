Claudia Winkleman reacts to ‘epic’ news about Traitors star

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has chimed in on one contestant's impressive post-premiere feat. Season four of the BBC series has officially reached the midway point with six episodes of deception, traitor-on-traitor rivalry, and brilliant detective work from this year's Faithful - particularly that of 52-year-old crime writer Harriet Tyce.

Harriet successfully sniffed out Hugo as a Traitor, and has now shifted her suspicions onto Rachel. And it's no wonder she has a knack for the game after working as a barrister before switching to a career in crime writing. Viewers are clearly impressed by the Scottish-born, London-based novelist as Harriet's book sales have skyrocketed a staggering 95.6 per cent since the season's New Year's Day launch.

Claudia was among the many cheering on the author's soaring sales, commenting several red heart emojis under a post sharing the news. NielsenIQ BookData, as per The Bookseller, revealed Harriet's weekly sales across her entire book catalogue, which includes her first novel and Sunday Times bestseller Blood Orange, have gone from 181 to 354 copies.

© Instagram Claudia commented under a post about Harriet's book sales skyrocketing

The contestant's most recent book, A Lesson in Cruelty, came out in April 2025 and she has a February release on the way. "She’s an epic author with great books - this is brilliant," one person gushed over the news. "Love this for Harriet! She's such an icon!" another said. "Her books are so good! Happy that she's getting the recognition she deserves," a third chimed in. Someone else promised: "The readers won't be disappointed."

Harriet's time on The Traitors

If you're not caught up on The Traitors, be warned: there are spoilers ahead! Harriet already made quite the impression on viewers as she led the charge against Hugo at the round table in episode three, leading to the Faithful banishing Hugo and catching the first Traitor. "It has occurred to me from the moment that I found out you were a barrister that you would be a prime target for the Traitors to take out," Harriet explained to Hugo.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Harriet (left) with contestants Ben and Jack

Harriet has kept her former career as a barrister a secret in the Traitors mansion so far. "You have experience at cross-examination, you're good at presenting your case and you're highly articulate. So I had in my mind as I came into breakfast this morning, if you had survived, that really raised big questions in my mind," Harriet explained her reasoning to Hugo at the round table.

After Fiona was banished in episode six after an explosive showdown with her fellow Traitor Rachel, Harriet aired her suspicions about Rachel in a confessional. "Fiona has been well and truly hung out to dry by Rachel," she said, adding that Rachel is now her "number one suspect and the person I will be keeping my eye on."

Fans dub Harriet 'smartest' Faithful

After naming several Traitors, fans are well impressed with Harriet. "Harriet is one of, if not THE BEST and smartest Faithful player ever in [The Traitors UK], she’s suspected every single Traitor thus far!" one viewer wrote on X, while another said the contestant was "operating on a completely different level to the others".

"You know what, Harriet deserves those book sales because she has successfully identified every Traitor and we are only on episode six!" someone argued. Another viewer admitted they "usually root for the Traitors, but Harriet is so smart, I kinda have to root for her."