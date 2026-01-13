Bradley Walsh makes surprising new confession about The Chase

Bradley Walsh has made a surprising confession about The Chase, the ITV quiz show which he has hosted since 2009. In a new interview, the 65-year-old actor and presenter revealed that he hasn't watched the programme "in years" due to his filming schedule.

During a joint interview with his son Barney for RadioTimes.com, Bradley was asked whether he and Barney, who stars in Casualty, ever watch each other's shows.

© ITV Bradley Walsh said he has not watched The Chase in years

"I wouldn't imagine Barney watches The Chase, simply because of his filming schedule," explained Bradley, before admitting that he hasn't watched The Chase in a while.

"I haven't seen The Chase in years because I don't finish in the studio until five o'clock. But I'm an avid fan of Casualty and have loved the series for years. I like how the team has recently made it more cinematic."

WATCH: Bradley Walsh gets emotional talking about working with his son Barney

Meanwhile, Barney, 28, confirmed that he's rarely home in time to catch The Chase as filming for Casualty wraps up around 7pm. "But when I've got time off and it's on, I do watch. I love it," he added.

© Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Bradley and Barney Walsh share a close relationship

Bradley and The Chase

A staple of ITV's early evening schedule, The Chase remains one of the UK's most popular quiz shows. Bradley has hosted the programme since its inception in 2009. Original Chasers Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace have both appeared on the programme since it first began.

Since then, a number of other quizzers have joined the line-up, including Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis.

Bradley's bond with his son Barney

It's no secret that Bradley and Barney share a close relationship. The duo, who co-host the BBC's hit game show Gladiators, as well as the ITV travel programme, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, have often spoken about their bond.

© ITV The duo present Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad on ITV

Opening up about their relationship on ITV's This Morning, Bradley previously said: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect."

The Chase presenter, who shares Barney with his wife Donna Derby, added: "Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things, 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."

© BBC The father-son duo host BBC's Gladiators

It's Bradley and Barney's authentic on-screen chemistry which makes them so popular amongst viewers. The father-son pair have proved to be a winning duo thanks to their easy banter and genuinely heartwarming dynamic.

The Chase airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays at 5pm.