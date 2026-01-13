Apple TV shares first look at 'complex' Andre Agassi story – from the man behind Tiger King

Calling all Andre Agassi fans! Apple TV has announced that it's commissioned a multi-part documentary on the life of the Wimbledon champion.

The announcement comes 16 years after Andre released his memoir, Open: An Autobiography, and has been described as the "thrilling, complex [and] inspiring story of an American legend".

At the time of its release, the memoir documented Andre's relationship with his father, who groomed him into becoming a tennis superstar, even building a tennis court in their backyard and sending him off to be coached by Nick Bollettieri.

However, the biggest revelation was his use of methamphetamines, which he tested positive for in 1997. At the time, Marat Safin, a Russian tennis player, argued that the star should be stripped of his tennis titles.

© Apple TV Apple TV shared a glimpse at their new documentary

Other details about the upcoming series have not yet been confirmed, but it has been announced that the series will be directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King). The series will be produced by Smith's Library Films, and executive produced by Stacy Smith and Justin Gimelstob.

Apple TV has released a first look at the documentary, featuring a side shot of the 55-year-old athlete, rocking a stylish silver earring.

Who is Andre Agassi?

Born on 29 April 1970, Andre is widely considered to be one of the best tennis players of all time. The athlete is one of three men to complete the career Golden Slam in singles, and has won eight Grand Slams, including once at Wimbledon and four times at the Australian Open.

The star also won an Olympic gold medal back in 1996 when he triumphed over Spain's Sergi Bruguera. During his career, he earned the nickname of 'The Punisher', owing to his excellence in returning opening serves.

In 1992, the Wimbledon champion was introduced to his future wife, Steffi Graf; however, it wasn't until 1999 that the couple started dating, after their coaches introduced them during a training session. The pair married two years later, exchanging vows in their own backyard.

Just days later, they welcomed their first child, son Jaden. Their second child, a daughter named Jaz, was born, two years later in 2002.

© Getty Images Andre and Steffi are one of the sport's best-known power couples

However, before getting married to Steffi, Andre was married to American actress Brooke Shields, with the pair divorcing shortly before he was reunited with the tennis star. Andre also famously dated singer Barbra Streisand, despite her being 28 years his senior.

Away from tennis, Andre is a noted philanthropist, setting up the Andre Agassi Charitable Association in 1994, which assists young people in the star's home city of Las Vegas. He has also founded the likes of the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy, the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education and Athletes for Hope.