Love Island: All Stars confirms air date after wildfires delayed return

It's been a dramatic start for the new series of Love Island: All Stars – and it hasn't even been on screen yet! The show, which was due to return on Monday, was delayed after cast and crew had to be evacuated from the villa due to surrounding wildfires.

The show's official social media accounts shared a small clip of presenter Maya Jama as she said: "I've got some very exciting news, I can officially announce exclusively that we are back up and running."

Referring to herself in rollers, she then joked: "I'm obviously in glam, I'm going to the villa and start filming in a minute, and you can watch us on ITV2 tomorrow night at 9pm. Love Island: All Stars is back."

The caption for the post joked: "Maya's got her rollers in, so that only means one thing, All Stars is back on, baby. Watch the launch at 9pm on Thursday."

WATCH: Meet the cast of Love Island: All Stars

Due to the delay in proceedings, an extra episode of the show will also be released on Saturday, with fans able to watch all episodes on ITVX.

Last Saturday, it was confirmed that the show was being delayed due to the outbreak of wildfires. Sharing the news on Instagram, the show's official account penned: "Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.

"Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."

Who is in the cast of this year's Love Island: All Stars?

This year's all star contestants have been selected all throughout the years of the franchise, from the fourth series, which aired back in 2018, all the way up the twelfth, which aired last year.

© ITV The returning cast sees stars from the fourth season up until the most recent

The returning stars include Belle Hassan (series 5), Ciaran Davies (series 11), Charlie Frederick (series 4), Helena Ford (series 12), Jack Keating (series 8), Jess Harding (series 10), Leanne Amaning (series 6), Millie Court (series 7), Sean Stone (series 11), Shaq Muhammad (series 9), Tommy Bradley (series 12) and Whitney Adebayo (series 10).

While it hasn't been confirmed who else is returning, fans will also no doubt expect some 'bombshells' to return and stir up drama in the villa.