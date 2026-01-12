This 'irresistibly twisty' 13-part crime drama is available to binge on ITVX

Are you looking for a new crime drama you can stream for free? ITVX has added a 13-part mystery series, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, to its roster of shows – and it's a perfect pick to help you binge your way through January.

Originally airing on NBC and Peacock in February 2025, the show comes from writers Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, who both worked on crime comedy Good Girls and inject a more soapy edge into Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Told over 13 episodes, the series follows four members of an elite suburban garden club in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, who become embroiled in a murder.

The show has often been compared to ABC's How To Get Away With Murder – just swap Annalise Keating's courtroom for a glam suburban garden club – as well as Desperate Housewives and Big Little Lies. If you're a lover of glossy, female-led mystery dramas, this one's for you.

Intrigued? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

What happens in Grosse Pointe Garden Society?

Described by ITVX as an "irresistibly twisty drama", the show centres on a suburban garden club whose perfect world begins to crumble after the discovery of a body.

The synopsis reads: "Four members of a suburban garden club find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a murder that no one wants to talk about as they try to remain perfect while dark truths surface."

Who stars in Grosse Pointe Garden Society?

Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn 99, Gossip Girl) stars as Birdie, while Aja Naomi King (How To Get Away With Murder) plays Catherine, Ben Rappaport (Mr Robot) is Brett and AnnaSophia Robb (The Carrie Diaries) plays Alice.

Ben Rappaport, Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King and AnnaSophia Robb all star

Rounding out the cast are Alexander Hodge (Joy Ride) as Doug, Nancy Travis (The Jane Austen Book Club) as Patty, Matthew Davis (The Vampire Diaries) as Joel and Felix Wolfe (Raven's Home) as Ford.

Is there a Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 2?

In June 2025, NBC announced that the fan-favourite show would not be returning for a second season, much to the disappointment of viewers who were left on an unresolved cliffhanger.

Melissa Fumero, who plays Birdie, reacted via Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of the cast on set and writing: "This one stings. This job is not for the faint of heart. Thanks for watching our little show."

She later added on Instagram: "Oh, Birdie. You were one for the books. You felt like an amalgamation of every role I've ever played. I'll miss so many things about this job, but most of all I will miss the incredible group of humans it brought together. I won't miss the shoes. It's really hard to make a show. Even harder to keep it on air. I'll forever be proud of what we made. Thanks for watching."

Meanwhile, AnnaSophia Robb echoed on her Instagram Stories: "Damn. I will miss our GPGS family. Grateful and proud of all that we made together."

While there may not be a season two on the horizon, viewers can stream all 13 episodes now on ITVX.