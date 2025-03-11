Jason Isaacs's private London home with wife Emma he's lived in for 40 years

Jason Isaacs is a big screen legend thanks to his roles – often as villainous characters – in films such as The Patriot, Peter Pan and, of course, the Harry Potter franchise.
These days, the 61-year-old has turned his hand to television and is starring in The White Lotus on HBO.
It might surprise readers to learn that, despite reaching the dizzying height of fame in the acting world, Jason has lived in the same home in London since the 1980s.
Jason resides in a home close to Queen's Park, in the north west area of the capital. He told The Standard in 2012 that after meeting his wife, Emma, at drama school, the couple have lived in the area ever since.
"I've had a home in Queen's Park for 26 years. My wife Emma and I met at drama school in Swiss Cottage in the late 1980s and have lived within a few miles of the Finchley Road ever since."
However, in addition to owning his London home for more than four decades, Jason has also owned property in Los Angeles.
He told MailOnline in 2009 that he loved the relaxed, laid-back vibe of living in the Sunshine State: "One of the reasons I'm drawn to California is that you can dress like a teenager until you die. I still wear Vans, Haynes T-shirts and sweatshirts."
When in London, he returns to old comforts like perusing local car boot sales with his two daughters, Lily, 22, and Ruby, 19, or popping into the Starbucks at the bottom of his road, and paying a visit to his local cinema.
In this photo, we can see Jason's gorgeous front room.
The lounge has a huge bay window – which is a typical structure for houses in this part of London – allowing plenty of daylight to flood the room.
The family have a grey sofa, a grey armchair and a wooden coffee table covered in books, candles and more.
Jason posted the snap to his Instagram to share that he had an unwelcome guest pay a visit…
Jason shared this photo of the dining area in their home in 2020 during covid lockdown times.
The large wooden dining table has colourful chairs dotted around it for the whole family.
In the background, there's plenty of colourful artwork on display, and the large glass doors appear to lead out onto the garden area.
Another photo shared a while back was of Jason's kitchen that was wonderfully cluttered after he revealed to fans that their dishwasher had given up the ghost – relatable.
