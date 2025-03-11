Jason Isaacs's private London home with wife Emma he's lived in for 40 years

Jason resides in a home close to Queen's Park, in the north west area of the capital. He told The Standard in 2012 that after meeting his wife, Emma, at drama school, the couple have lived in the area ever since.

"I've had a home in Queen's Park for 26 years. My wife Emma and I met at drama school in Swiss Cottage in the late 1980s and have lived within a few miles of the Finchley Road ever since."

However, in addition to owning his London home for more than four decades, Jason has also owned property in Los Angeles.

He told MailOnline in 2009 that he loved the relaxed, laid-back vibe of living in the Sunshine State: "One of the reasons I'm drawn to California is that you can dress like a teenager until you die. I still wear Vans, Haynes T-shirts and sweatshirts."

When in London, he returns to old comforts like perusing local car boot sales with his two daughters, Lily, 22, and Ruby, 19, or popping into the Starbucks at the bottom of his road, and paying a visit to his local cinema.