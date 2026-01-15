Meet the new cast of the Little House on the Prairie reboot

Laura Ingalls Wilder's classically nostalgic book series, Little House on the Prairie, will be coming to screens once more! This time, on Netflix.

The popular collection was published between 1932 and 1971, centering around her childhood and early adulthood in the Midwest with her family from 1872 to 1894.

© Getty Images The cast of the original NBC version of "Little House on the Prairie"

Its most memorable adaptation to this day remains the NBC version, which aired from 1974 to 1983, created by and starring Michael Landon with Karen Grassle and Melissa Gilbert.

Netflix announced its own plans for a reboot in January 2025, with a new cast confirmed in early January 2026. Showrunner and EP Rebecca Sonnenshine shared, per Tudum: "I am absolutely thrilled with the brilliant cast we have assembled. Each one of them brings something special to the Little House universe and will help make this story come alive for a whole new generation."

Read on below to meet the new cast of Netflix's Little House on the Prairie for yourselves…

© Instagram Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls 11-year-old Alice Halsey will play Laura Ingalls, the role originally inhabited by Melissa Gilbert. Alice has been acting since she was eight years old, first playing the recurring character of Madeline Zott in Lessons in Chemistry. She is best known for her turns as Kat/Ellie in Kindergarten: The Musical and playing Rachel Black in in the soap opera Days of Our Lives.



© Getty Images Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls Luke Bracey, 36, will play Ingalls family patriarch Charles Ingalls, originally played by Michael Landon. The Australian actor got his start with a recurring role in the Australian soap Home and Away in 2009, and has since appeared in several Hollywood productions, including Monte Carlo (2011), G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Point Break (2015), Hacksaw Ridge (2016) and Elvis (2022). He also appeared in the 2020 TV adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere and will play a main role in the upcoming second season of The Artful Dodger.

© Getty Images Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline Ingalls Crosby Fitzgerald will play Laura's mother Caroline Ingalls, originally played by Karen Grassle. Crosby has been acting since the early 2010s, most notably with College Humor and Funny or Die. Her most notable previous roles include recurring turns with the shows Educated Fleas, Palm Royale and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. She will next appear in the film Crime 101.



© Instagram Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls Skywalker Hughes, 14, will play Mary Ingalls, Laura's older sister, originally played by Melissa Sue Anderson. The Canadian teen actress first received notices for her turn in the neo-Western crime drama series Joe Pickett, playing Sheridan Pickett. She also co-starred with Hilary Swank in 2024's Ordinary Angels, and will next appear in films I, Object and In The Blink of an Eye.



© Getty Images Jocko Sims as Dr. George Tann Jocko Sims, 44, will play Dr. George Tann, a town physician and neighbor to the Ingalls. While the exact character did not exist in previous iterations, he is likely based on Dr. Hiram Baker. Jocko has been acting since 2003, most notably on TV, with some of his best known recurring and main roles including shows like Crash, Masters of Sex, The Last Ship, The Resident, New Amsterdam and How to Die Alone.



© Getty Images Warren Christie as John Edwards Warren Christie, 50, will play John Edwards, a take on the Mr. Edwards character from the books, portrayed as Isaiah Edwards by Victor French in the NBC version. Warren is best known for his many TV appearances, most notably for shows like The L Word, October Road, True Justice, Alphas, Chicago Fire, The Village and The Watchful Eye, also starring in a slew of Hallmark movies.



© Getty Images Meegwun Fairbrother as Mitchell Meegwun Fairbrother will play Mitchell, described by Netflix as "a tenderhearted man and successful farmer who lives with his family in Kansas." The Ojibwe actor, based in Canada, earned notable acclaim and awards recognition for his supporting turn in the TV drama Burden of Truth playing Owen Beckbie. He also appeared in another Netflix production, the streamer's reboot of Avatar: The Last Airbender.



© Getty Images Alyssa Wapanatǎhk as White Sun Alyssa Wapanatǎhk, 27, will play White Sun, Mitchell's wife who is described as "opinionated, beautiful, and has a sharp sense of humor." She is best known for playing Tiger Lily in the 2023 film Peter Pan & Wendy, as well as a recurring turn in CW's Riverdale. She will next be seen in the film Tombs.

