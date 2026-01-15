Meet the new cast of the Little House on the Prairie reboot

Netflix will be bringing a version of Laura Ingalls Wilder's popular book series to life in 2026, following the original NBC series from the '70s and '80s

The cast of the television series 'Little House on the Prairie' with a dog on the set of the show, mid 1970s. Clockwise from left: American actors Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon (1936 - 1991), Karen Grassle, who holds an unidentified baby, Melissa Sue Anderson, and Lindsay or Sidney Greenbush.© Getty Images
Laura Ingalls Wilder's classically nostalgic book series, Little House on the Prairie, will be coming to screens once more! This time, on Netflix.

The popular collection was published between 1932 and 1971, centering around her childhood and early adulthood in the Midwest with her family from 1872 to 1894.

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE -- Season 7 -- Pictured: (top l-r) Matthew Laborteaux as Albert Quinn Ingalls, Melissa Gilbert as Laura Elizabeth Ingalls Wilder, Michael Landon as Charles Philip Ingalls, Dean Butler as Almanzo James Wilder, Melissa Sue Anderson as Mary Ingalls Kendall, Linwood Boomer as Adam Kendall, (bottom l-r) Karen Grassle as Caroline Quiner Holbrook Ingalls, Lindsay/Sidney Greenbush as Carrie Ingalls© Getty Images
The cast of the original NBC version of "Little House on the Prairie"

Its most memorable adaptation to this day remains the NBC version, which aired from 1974 to 1983, created by and starring Michael Landon with Karen Grassle and Melissa Gilbert.

Netflix announced its own plans for a reboot in January 2025, with a new cast confirmed in early January 2026. Showrunner and EP Rebecca Sonnenshine shared, per Tudum: "I am absolutely thrilled with the brilliant cast we have assembled. Each one of them brings something special to the Little House universe and will help make this story come alive for a whole new generation."

Read on below to meet the new cast of Netflix's Little House on the Prairie for yourselves…

Alice Halsey poses with her chair on set of "Lessons in Chemistry," shared on Instagram© Instagram

Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls

11-year-old Alice Halsey will play Laura Ingalls, the role originally inhabited by Melissa Gilbert. Alice has been acting since she was eight years old, first playing the recurring character of Madeline Zott in Lessons in Chemistry. She is best known for her turns as Kat/Ellie in Kindergarten: The Musical and playing Rachel Black in in the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Luke Bracey attends the 2024 GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards at White Bay Power Station on December 04, 2024 in Sydney, Australia© Getty Images

Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls

Luke Bracey, 36, will play Ingalls family patriarch Charles Ingalls, originally played by Michael Landon. The Australian actor got his start with a recurring role in the Australian soap Home and Away in 2009, and has since appeared in several Hollywood productions, including Monte Carlo (2011), G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Point Break (2015), Hacksaw Ridge (2016) and Elvis (2022).

He also appeared in the 2020 TV adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere and will play a main role in the upcoming second season of The Artful Dodger.

Crosby Fitzgerald attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline Ingalls

Crosby Fitzgerald will play Laura's mother Caroline Ingalls, originally played by Karen Grassle. Crosby has been acting since the early 2010s, most notably with College Humor and Funny or Die. Her most notable previous roles include recurring turns with the shows Educated Fleas, Palm Royale and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. She will next appear in the film Crime 101.

Skywalker Hughes plays a ukulele in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram

Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls

Skywalker Hughes, 14, will play Mary Ingalls, Laura's older sister, originally played by Melissa Sue Anderson. The Canadian teen actress first received notices for her turn in the neo-Western crime drama series Joe Pickett, playing Sheridan Pickett. She also co-starred with Hilary Swank in 2024's Ordinary Angels, and will next appear in films I, Object and In The Blink of an Eye.

Jocko Sims attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Jocko Sims as Dr. George Tann

Jocko Sims, 44, will play Dr. George Tann, a town physician and neighbor to the Ingalls. While the exact character did not exist in previous iterations, he is likely based on Dr. Hiram Baker. Jocko has been acting since 2003, most notably on TV, with some of his best known recurring and main roles including shows like Crash, Masters of Sex, The Last Ship, The Resident, New Amsterdam and How to Die Alone.

Warren Christie attends Hallmark's Premiere Screening of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story on November 30, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.© Getty Images

Warren Christie as John Edwards

Warren Christie, 50, will play John Edwards, a take on the Mr. Edwards character from the books, portrayed as Isaiah Edwards by Victor French in the NBC version. Warren is best known for his many TV appearances, most notably for shows like The L Word, October Road, True Justice, Alphas, Chicago Fire, The Village and The Watchful Eye, also starring in a slew of Hallmark movies.

Meegwun Fairbrother attends the premiere of "Seeds" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario© Getty Images

Meegwun Fairbrother as Mitchell

Meegwun Fairbrother will play Mitchell, described by Netflix as "a tenderhearted man and successful farmer who lives with his family in Kansas." The Ojibwe actor, based in Canada, earned notable acclaim and awards recognition for his supporting turn in the TV drama Burden of Truth playing Owen Beckbie. He also appeared in another Netflix production, the streamer's reboot of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Alyssa WapanatÃ¢hk, attends the Red Nation Celebration Institute's 28th RNCI Red Nation Awards at Fine Arts Theatre on November 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Alyssa Wapanatǎhk as White Sun

Alyssa Wapanatǎhk, 27, will play White Sun, Mitchell's wife who is described as "opinionated, beautiful, and has a sharp sense of humor." She is best known for playing Tiger Lily in the 2023 film Peter Pan & Wendy, as well as a recurring turn in CW's Riverdale. She will next be seen in the film Tombs.

Actress Wren Zhawenim Gotts arrives to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Echo" at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California, on January 8, 2024.© Getty Images

Wren Zhawenim Gotts as Good Eagle

12-year-old Wren Zhawenim Gotts will play Good Eagle, Mitchell and White Sun's daughter, described as "wildly imaginative and known as a storyteller in her family." The character's family is believed to be created anew for the Netflix series. Her most notable appearance before Little House was in the Marvel superhero miniseries Echo, playing Young Bonnie.

