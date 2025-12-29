Meet the unlikely stars you didn't know were in Little House on the Prairie

Little House on the Prairie launched the careers of several young stars, including Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson and Michael Landon.

Michael, the show's executive producer, writer and director, also starred in the hit series, which ran for nine seasons from 1974 to 1983.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Little House ran from 1974 to 1983

The show followed the Ingalls family's struggles during the late 19th century as pioneers in the Midwest, and was based on the novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Many of Hollywood's biggest celebrities had their turn on Little House, including Jason Bateman, Shannen Doherty and Melora Hardin. Join us as we discover the unexpected A-listers who joined the Ingalls family on screen.

Jason Bateman

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Jason starred as James Cooper Ingalls

Jason portrayed James Cooper Ingalls, the adopted son of Caroline and Charles Ingalls, in seasons seven and eight of the hit series. The Arrested Development actor previously revealed in an interview on Hot Ones that he was hazed by his older co-stars until he got them back.

"What they did do is they pinned me down on the ground, straddled me with knees on my shoulders and gave me noogies or whatever they call it on my chest," Jason recalled.

© FilmMagic He is best known for Arrested Development and Ozark

"I went to the makeup artist and said, 'Put a big black-and-blue mark all over my chest.' And then I went to their parents, and I said, 'Look what your kids did to me.' And that was good. I got them in trouble."

He later shared that working with Michael Landon was a pivotal moment in his life. "Watching him juggle all those balls and be this leader and presence on a set and be kind with people, but also be kind of a stern boss if he needs to, that was pretty inspirational," the Ozark star said on SiriusXM's Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend.

Shannen Doherty

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Shannen was Jenny Wilder in the series

The late Shannen Doherty, who was best known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed and Heathers, portrayed Jenny Wilder, the niece of Laura and Almanzo Wilder. "That show shaped me in so many ways, and it still is the best experience of my entire career," she said on the Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast.

She added that Michael was especially kind to her and her family. "I adored him. He was a mentor. He taught me so much," Shannen said. "[Michael was] so, so, so talented, so kind, so considerate, and it really helped shape me. And he was incredibly caring for my entire family." She passed away in July 2024 following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Melora Hardin

© Getty Images Melora appeared in an episode of the show in 1981

The Office actress joins the list of Little House on the Prairie alums with her appearance as Belinda in a 1981 episode of the show. She was a classmate of Albert Ingalls and also acted in the 1983 TV movie Little House: Look Back to Yesterday.

"I played [Albert's] love interest and, actually, [he] and I had our first screen kiss together," she revealed on the Still Here Hollywood podcast. "And he's still a very good friend of mine and the godfather of my second daughter." Melora is best known for her roles in The Office, The Bold Type and Transparent.

Johnny Cash and June Carter

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Johnny and June starred in a season three episode

The legendary musicians appeared in the first episode of season three as Caleb and Mattie Hodgekiss, which several Little House stars shared was one of their favorite moments on the show.

Karen Grassle, who portrayed Ma Ingalls, shared with Closer Weekly that working with Johnny and June was a highlight of her career. "I had been listening to his music since I was a kid!" she said. During the episode, Johnny sang "Black Jack Davey" and "My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean", and gifted the cast with copies of his memoir, Man in Black.

Louis Gossett Jr.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Louis was in an episode of the show in season two

The actor, best known for his roles in An Officer and a Gentleman and Roots, appeared in an episode of Little House in season two. Louis sadly passed away in 2024 after battling several health issues.

Sean Penn

© Alamy Sean fainted on the set of Little House

Sean Penn nabbed an uncredited role in Little House's first season, in an episode directed by his father, Leo Penn. According to Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson, Sean passed out due to the intense heat on set.

"All of a sudden, I heard a noise and turned around, and he went [down], and he didn't wake up and come back to work," she recalled on The Patrick LabyorSheaux podcast. "That was it. He was done for the day." Sean went on to win two Oscars for his performances in 2003's Mystic River and 2008's Milk. He also starred in Dead Man Walking, The Thin Red Line and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Patricia Neal

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Patricia starred in a two-episode arc

Patricia was a critically acclaimed actress with a Tony, a Golden Globe and an Oscar to her name before she starred in two episodes of Little House in 1975. She is best known for her roles in The Day the Earth Stood Still, A Face in the Crowd and Breakfast at Tiffany's.