'Gripping' detective drama's nail-biting 2nd season is available to binge for free now

ITV's gripping detective drama, After the Flood, returned with its anticipated second season on Sunday – and viewers will be pleased to know that all six new episodes of the new series can be streamed for free on ITVX now.

The series, which first premiered in January last year, stars Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle as detective Jo Marshall, who takes on a baffling new murder case.

Not only does the series feature an impressive cast of stars, including Olivier nominee Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Bridgerton) and Philip Glenister (Life on Mars), but it comes from BAFTA-nominated writer Mick Ford, known for his work on Ashes to Ashes and several Harlan Coben adaptations, including Stay Close and The Stranger. Plus, the drama is produced by Quay Street Productions, which has a great track record when it comes to gripping thrillers. Its slate includes the BBC thriller The Guest, Disney+'s The Stolen Girl and several Harlan Coben adaptations.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more, including what viewers are saying about series two.

WATCH: The trailer for After the Flood season 2

© ITV Series two sees detective Jo Marshall investigate a murder case What is season 2 about? Billed as a "nail-biting" thriller, the series picks up one year after the events of season one and follows newly promoted detective Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) as she investigates the discovery of a body following a wildfire on the moors. While season one saw a devastating flood cause chaos in the fictional Yorkshire town of Waterside, series two of the climate change drama focuses on the other extreme with the threat of moorland fires. The synopsis reads: "As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances. Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal. One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force - and her own family - for decades."

© ITV The series has received positive reviews What have viewers and critics said about the show? Taking to social media, viewers praised the opening episode of season two, with one person writing: "Good to have #AfterTheFlood back, an intriguing start," while another added: "We're currently watching series 2 of #AfterTheFlood, enjoying it!" Meanwhile, the series has been met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian highlighting Sophie Rundle's performance in its three-star review, while The i Paper handed out four stars, hailing Nicholas Gleaves' DS Phil Mackie as "the best TV villain in years".

© ITV Jill Halfpenny has joined the cast Who stars in After the Flood? Sophie Rundle leads the cast as Jo Marshall. She's joined by Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Bridgerton), who reprises her role as Molly Marshall, and Matt Stokoe (The Hunt For Raoul Moat, The Bodyguard), who is Sophie's real-life husband, as Polly's other half, Pat Holman. Other stars reprising their roles are Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown, The Rising) as Sergeant Phil Mackie, Philip Glenister (Belgravia, Life on Mars) as Jack Radcliffe, Faye McKeever (Adolescence, The Responder) as Kelly Kamali, Maui Connock as Sophie Kamali, George Bukhari (Ridley, Black Cab) as Keith Kamali, Tripti Tripuraneni (House of the Dragon, Casualty) as PC Deepa Das and more. Meanwhile, a number of new faces have joined the series, including Alun Armstrong (Breeders, Sherwood) as Alan Benson, Jill Halfpenny (The Cuckoo, The Long Shadow) as DS Sam Bradley, Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Tin Star) as Tony Rower and Matthew McNulty (The Jetty, The Rising) as Xav Palmer.