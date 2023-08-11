Exclusive: Red, White & Royal Blue sequel plans – is there a second novel or film on the way?

Red, White & Royal Blue Red, White & Royal Blue has finally landed on Amazon Prime Video, with fans getting to see the hugely popular rom-com novel by Casey McQuiston on the silver screen. While the new film has been met with hugely positive reviews from critics and viewers alike – will we be seeing a sequel?

"Even if Casey never wrote a book, I would if there was demand for it," director Matthew Lopez told HELLO!, adding: "And if Casey and Taylor [Zahkar Perez] and Nick [Galitzine] wanna work on it, then who am I to say no?"

The film follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by Taylor), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Nicholas as Prince Henry, the third child of the heir to the British throne who is a closeted gay man.

Alex and Henry are forced to become fake friends after an incident at Henry's brother's wedding almost causes an international scandal, but soon discover that they have far more in common than first impressions suggested.

It was released on August 10 at 8/7c (1am on August 11 for British readers) and HELLO! praised the film for being "funny and sweet," adding: "It’s so refreshing to see, like with Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton, actors clearly take their roles of romantic heroes seriously - without a hint of irony, and sort of delight in it too. With Nicholas and Taylor’s portrayals, of course, there is plenty of banter and drama, but the intimate moments between the pair are the stuff of pure romance, and the two actors nail it. Step aside Keira Knightley and Matthew McFadyen."

In 2019, HELLO! chatted to author Casey to discuss the then-newly released novel, and she spoke about the potential for a sequel then.

© Jonathan Prime Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue.

"I feel so incredibly lucky to have written something that's resonated with so many people on so many levels. I expected this book to do well if it could find its target audience of queer millennials looking for a fun and escapist rom-com, but I never expected it to transcend as much as it has," she revealed, adding that "anything's possible".

"I will say that I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love a chance to explore one of them some day. I would be surprised if you've seen the last of Alex and Henry," she added.

While Casey has since remained tight-lipped about any Alex and Henry follow-ups, they have teased an upcoming new novel, revealing that they had recently completed the manuscript.

The author has also previously published novels including I Kissed Sarah Wheeler, and One Last Stop.

Casey also recently posted a thank you to book fans of the hit novel Red, White & Royal Blue on the eve of the movie's release on Amazon Prime Video, writing: "Something really, truly wonderful is about to happen. and because of that, today is the last day this book stays between us.

"And I do mean us: these past 1,549 days, from sitting alone on the subway at the stroke of pub day midnight to now, all the surprises and letters and signings and tattoos and crashing on friends’ couches on my first book tour, I’ve been carried by you. readers. We have something special going on."

They added: "Putting this book out flipped my whole life on its [butt], and that has changed me for the better in so many ways. And now, miraculously, it’s become much bigger than me—something gorgeous and perfect in its own way, beaming out into a bigger world. but you and I will always know that, once, it was just us. Alex, Henry, and us."

With additional reporting by Emmy Griffiths.