Exclusive: Kelly Reilly addresses 'incredibly haunting' new crime drama

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly spoke exclusively to HELLO! Magazine at the Sky special screening of the new crime series Under Salt Marsh on Monday 19 January describing the brand new murder mystery as ''incredibly haunting''.

The 48-year-old looked chic at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly for the event to promote her lead role in this chilling Sky drama. Among the many mystery dramas on TV at the moment, such as Agatha Christie's Seven Dials or Can You Keep a Secret?, this is a series that is definitely going on my watchlist.

Last night, I had the chance to speak to Kelly and other cast members about what it was like to be part of the show. If their enthusiasm for each other and the writing is anything to go by, this murky new series – which gives off a Broadchurch feel – is set to be a compelling binge-watch.

© Sky / Little Door Kelly Reilly in Under Salt Marsh

What is Under Salt Marsh about?

Kelly portrays Jackie, a teacher and former detective, in the gripping new thriller. She teams up with her ex-partner, played by Trying actor Rafe Spall, to investigate the death of one of her eight-year-old pupils.

WATCH: Under Salt Marsh Official Trailer

Set in the fictional town of Morfa Halen and filmed on the atmospheric Welsh coastline, the show is layered with secrets and full of compelling supporting characters. However, all is not calm on the coast. The investigation leads to a case involving Jackie from three years prior being uncovered.

Kelly shared her thoughts on the script exclusively with HELLO! and what it was like to take on such a dark plotline. "I was moved by it when I read it. I found it incredibly haunting," she said.

"When you see in the news about a child being taken when they were five, six years old, and 30 years later the parents are still wondering what happened to them, it's incredibly devastating.''

Touching on how she entered the headspace for the role, Kelly commented:

"To put myself in that headspace of a woman who needs to find out what happened to that child. And does find out. And at the end, there is some hope. She's pregnant, she's carrying a child, so there's all this stuff about wanting to protect something, wanting to protect the community, wanting to protect this land, it all just lent itself to my own feelings of wanting to protect people I love, and I understood it.''

© Sky / Little Door Rafe Spall stars alongside Kelly playing her ex-partner

It's clear that Kelly takes her craft very seriously. She was mesmerising to chat to in person, particularly as she takes on so many empowering female roles. Creator, writer and director of Under Salt Marsh, Claire Oakley, agreed, adding that Kelly brought so much ''compassion'' to the role.

Who else stars in the show?

© Getty Images The cast of Under Salt Marsh attending the screening at BAFTA

Rafe Spall (Men in Black: International) plays Detective Eric Bull in the limited series. Her co-star had only high praise about working with Kelly, saying: "Kelly Reilly is one of our great actors, and I'm really proud to share the screen with her.''

There is also a sprinkling of well-known faces, such as critically acclaimed Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, The Thursday Murder Club), Naomi Yang (Lilting), Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat) and Mark Stanley (Adolescence, Happy Valley).

Where can I watch it?

© Sky / Little Door Jonathan Pryce from The Crown is part of the line-up

Under Salt Marsh is set to premiere on Friday, 30th January on Sky and NOW.