The Traitors star Jonathan Ross lets slip behind-the-scenes detail

Celebrity Traitors star Jonathan Ross has shared a behind-the-scenes insight into the show's production, revealing the "long days" of filming on the hit BBC competition show.

The celebrity spin-off of the Claudia Winkleman-fronted series premiered in October last year and saw Jonathan joined by the likes of presenter Alan Carr, historian David Olusoga, actress Celia Imrie and actor Nick Mohammed, who descend upon the iconic Scottish castle for the ultimate game of deception.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Jonathan Ross appeared on The Celebrity Traitors

The series was a massive hit for the BBC, drawing in a huge average audience of 13.3 million across its run, with 14.9 million viewers watching the final. Traitor Alan Carr was crowned champion of the show, beating Faithfuls Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga to the £87,500 prize pot.

Jonathan shares insight into filming

Taking to X on Wednesday, Jonathan, who was a Traitor on the series, shared some behind-the-scenes details from filming.

WATCH: Did you watch The Celebrity Traitors?

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Alan Carr won the series

Commenting on a post by the fan page, The Traitors HQ, which shared photos of The Courtyard by Marriott hotel at Inverness Airport, where the contestants stay during filming, Jonathan penned: "It's a very nice hotel and the food is good. No complaints."

In the comments section, one viewer asked the broadcaster what time the players leave the castle at the end of filming each night.

"We left after midnight some nights," revealed Jonathan, adding: "I think the latest we got back to our hotel was 1.45[am]. They are long days - longer if you're a Traitor."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells The series was a massive hit for the BBC

When asked if the Traitors have to drive back to the castle to film their exchange in the turret, Jonathan revealed that they waited until all of the Faithfuls had gone.

"No. We wait there until all the Faithfuls have left," he said.

Jonathan's comments come ahead of The Traitors final on Friday 23 January, which will see the remaining Faithfuls and Traitors go head-to-head for the prize money.

Will The Celebrity Traitors return with a second season?

It's great news for fans of the show as a new series of The Celebrity Traitors is due to be broadcast on the BBC later this year. The new season will be accompanied by the spin-off show, The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, which will be available via BBC Sounds, BBC Two and iPlayer.

The series, which began with 19 celebrities, sees the players try to hunt the Traitors in the group while completing a set of challenges to win money to fund the prize pot. If at the end of the series a Traitor is remaining among the finalists, the Faithfuls lose out on the money and the Traitor walks away with all the cash, which goes to their chosen charity.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Celebrity Traitors returns this year

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said of the show's renewal: "Studio Lambert have done an outstanding job as The Celebrity Traitors has well and truly captivated the nation, becoming a bona fide highlight of the year, bringing record numbers of people together to enjoy every twist and turn.

"In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game to see who can charm, who can scheme and ultimately who can survive in series two, which promises to be just as unmissable as the first."