Guy Fieri unveils drastic transformation as he turns 58

The Food Network star Guy Fieri turned 58 on January 22, and like everyone in their late 50s, he decided it was time for a new look. A very new look! The TV personality is known for his bleach-blonde spiky hair and bold shirts, but in a new video traded the recognizable hair for a parted brown hairstyle, and swapped his clothes for a conservative plaid button-down shirt and belted pants.

"Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!" he says into the camera before blowing out the candles. Watch the moment above.

© Guy Fieri Guy Fieri unveils new look for birthday

The skit has everyone talking, including Guy's son Hunter, who commented: "Dad… when did you start selling insurance?"

Food Network star Aarti Sequeira added: "Uncle Guy! I’ve got your slippers and today’s newspaper for you, and a nice cuppa tea. Happy birthday!" and Crista Luedtke commented: "Love the new look. I’m sure Lori is thrilled."

© Getty Guy in 2023 with his usual look

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host married his wife Lori in 1995, and with whom he shares sons Hunter, 29, and 20-year-old Ryder.

Born "Guy Ramsay Ferry" on January 22, 1968, he was raised in Ferndale, California. He kept the last name until 1995, when he legally changed the name to the original spelling of Fieri. His grandfather Giuseppe changed it to "Ferry", an anglicized version of the name, when he immigrated to the United States from Italy to help the family assimilate.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Guy and Lori married in 1995

The new look also comes as Guy has been recovering from a nasty injury after he fell down a flight of stairs while filming new series, Flavor Town Food Fight. Guy suffered from a torn quad muscle that left him beholden to a wheelchair for eight weeks following a November 2025 surgery, before Thanksgiving.

"It was definitely a trying holiday, but you know what, you get some real appreciation for having the ability to just get up and walk around and do everything you used to," he told People magazine. "My doctors are all like, 'We know you want to get after it, but let's not go back to where we were.' And I'm like, 'We are never going back to that!' That was the worst thing I've been through in the last 20 years."

"But now I'll be up and ready and healthy and rolling by the time we hit the Super Bowl for sure," referring to his upcoming Super Bowl tailgate, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate Presented by SpotOn.