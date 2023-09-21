Why did Guy Fieri change his name? Here's the emotional reason

Guy Fieri is known for being the "Mayor of Flavortown," thanks to his various shows on the Food Network and his many popular restaurants around the country.

The 55-year-old TV personality is also just as recognizable for his bombastic personality and style to match, all of which are perfectly encapsulated with a name like "Guy Fieri."

However, the story behind his instantly memorable name is a lot more powerful than you might think, and it actually goes back several years.

© Getty Images Guy has become one of the most recognizable TV chefs

Guy was actually born "Guy Ramsay Ferry," according to Biography.com, on January 22, 1968, and grew up in Ferndale, California.

He kept the last name "Ferry" till 1995, when he married his wife Lori, and changed it back to "Fieri," which happens to be his original family name.

The name was his grandfather Giuseppe Fieri's given family name, he'd changed it to "Ferry" when he immigrated to the United States from Italy and decided to go with an anglicized version of the name.

© Getty Images The TV personality changed his name back to his original surname when he married Lori

Guy and Lori have been married for nearly three decades now and they're the proud parents of sons Ryder, 17, and Hunter, 27.

After opening his first restaurant in 1996, he rose to fame when he won the second season of The Next Food Network Star, now the anchor of six shows on the network. In May 2021, he signed an $80 million contract with the network for three years, making him the highest-paid chef in network history.

SEE: Guy Fieri's son is all grown up as he poses for photos with prom date

In an interview with People last year, he spoke about prioritizing his family, who have often featured in his shows, over his work. He said: "Family is always the first priority.

"Most of my friends will [say] I haven't changed. I think it's because when I got into television, I'd already done what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a great dad."

He and Lori also raise their nephew Jules, the son of Guy's sister Morgan, who died from melanoma in 2011.

TRENDING: Joe Jonas breaks silence on Sophie Turner lawsuit, claims of 'wrongful detention'

His son Hunter, who signed his own Food Network contract last year, told the publication: "He's always leading by example. Seeing how much he cares and how, even though he is so busy all the time, he focuses a lot of effort on doing fundraisers… it's eye-opening to me."

© Instagram Guy's sons Ryder and Hunter with his nephew Jules

Guy emphasized that he wanted to ensure he was leading a healthier life to be present for his family, adding: "I've changed my lifestyle in the last couple years – what I eat, when I eat, how I eat. I don't want to be one of those guys that burns up through the tunnel.

DISCOVER: Doja Cat sports brand new lush hairdo in risqué mirror selfies ahead of new album

"I'm in better shape now than I was when I was 30. I don't want to die young. I want to be around for my kids. I want to be around for Hunter and Ryder's kids."

© Getty Images "I don't want to die young. I want to be around for my kids. I want to be around for Hunter and Ryder's kids."

Of his new habits, he continued: "I don't eat until noon. At first I was worried it would make me sluggish, but my body learned the routine, and my energy increased."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.