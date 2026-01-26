Charlie’s Angels stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd confirm 50th anniversary celebration

2026 is the 50th anniversary of the hit 1970s TV show Charlie's Angels, and it has been confirmed that Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd will reunite to honor the series at Paleyfest LA on April 6. Kate, Jaclyn, and Cheryl will all attend the celebration of the show which aired for five seasons between 1976 and 1981 and followed the crime-fighting adventures of three women working at a private detective agency in Los Angeles.

Season one starred Kate, Jaclyn, and the late Farrah Fawcett as Sabrina, Kelly, and Jill. Cheryl replaced Farrah in the second season as Jill's younger sister Kris. Kate left at the end of season three and Shelley Hack took on the role of the third angel as Tiffany and then Tanya Roberts as Julie in season five.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Jill (Farrah Fawcett, left) returns to help Sabrina (Kate Jackson, second from left), Kelly (Jaclyn Smith) and Kris (Cheryl Ladd, rigth) in Charlie's Angels in 1978

The series spawned a franchise including a film series that began with the 2000 film with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, and the 2003 sequel. John Forsythe voiced Charlie in the TV series and the two films before his death in 2010.

The 2026 PaleyFest in Los Angeles will also celebrate ABC's reboot of Scrubs, Apple TV’s acclaimed series’ Pluribus, Shrinking, and Your Friends & Neighbors; the Emmy Award-winning series The Pitt from HBO Max; and the Netflix series Emily in Paris, and Nobody Wants This, and will be a star-studded affair with Emmy winner Rhea Seehorn, Kristen Bell, Zach Braff, Adam Brody, Sarah Chalke, Lily Collins, Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Jason Segel, Darren Star, Karolina Wydra, and Noah Wyle all in attendance.

© FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch Jaclyn, Kate, and Cheryl in 1976

"We are so excited to bring Nobody Wants This to PaleyFest this year! We’ll discuss icks, hot rabbis, surprise nightstands, and more," said Erin Foster, the creator of the Netflix comedy shared in a statement, while Bill Lawrence, co-creator and executive producer of Shrinking added: "We’re very excited to give Shrinking fans a peek of what goes on behind the scenes and give them an early look of a season 3 finale that we’re very proud of."

PaleyFest aims to bring "audiences together with the brightest stars and biggest names at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for exclusive screenings and cast conversations that illuminate the creative process behind your favorite shows"

Behind the scenes of The Pitt season two episode two

When does PaleyFest LA 2026 take place?

The annual festival will take place Saturday, April 4, through Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

How can I buy tickets?

Paley members and Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access starting the following day; the general public will be able to purchase tickets starting on Friday, January, 30 2026.

PaleyFest ticket prices vary but range from around $20 to $70 for general access, with prices depending on the specific panel, your seat location (lower rows cost more), and membership.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the official Paley Center website.

Individual memberships begin at $75 for the year, and offers one-day advance ticket purchase for all PaleyImpact, PaleyLive, and PaleyFest events.

Rhea Seehorn in a still from Pluribus

What is the full schedule for PaleyFest?

Saturday, April 4, at 7:00 pm – Pluribus

Featuring: Rhea Seehorn (Carol Sturka); Karolina Wydra (Zosia); Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Manousos); Samba Schutte (Mr. Diabaté); Gordon Smith, Executive Producer &; Writer; and Jenn Carroll, Co-Executive Producer & Writer

Monday, April 6, 2026, at 7:30 pm - Charlie’s Angels 50th Anniversary Celebration

Featuring: Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Shrinking

Featuring: Bill Lawrence, Co-Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer; Brett Goldstein, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, (Louis); Jason Segel, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, (Jimmy); Jessica Williams (Gaby); Michael Urie (Brian); Luke Tennie (Sean); Christa Miller (Liz); Lukita Maxwell (Alice); and Ted McGinley (Derek)

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Nobody Wants This

Featuring: Kristen Bell, Executive Producer (Joanne); Adam Brody (Noah); Justine Lupe (Morgan); Timothy Simons (Sasha); Jackie Tohn (Esther); Erin Foster, Creator, Executive Producer, Writer; Jenni Konner, Co-showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer; and Bruce Eric Kaplan, Co-showrunner,Executive Producer, Writer

Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7:30 pm - Emily in Paris

Featuring: Darren Star, Creator, Executive Producer & Writer; Andrew Fleming, Executive Producer & Director; Lily Collins, Producer (Emily Cooper); Ashley Park (Mindy); Lucas Bravo (Gabriel); Samuel Arnold (Julien); Bruno Gouery (Luc); and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)

Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 pm – Scrubs

Featuring: Zach Braff, Executive Producer (John “J.D.” Dorian); Donald Faison, Executive Producer, (Christopher Turk); Sarah Chalke, Executive Producer (Elliot Reid); and Bill Lawrence, Executive Producer.

Plus additional guests to be announced.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:00 pm - Your Friends & Neighbors

Featuring: Jon Hamm Executive Producer (Andrew “Coop” Cooper); Amanda Peet (Mel Cooper); Olivia Munn (Samantha Levitt); and Jonathan Tropper, Creator, Showrunner, Writer, Director, & Executive Producer

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 7:00 pm - The Pitt

Featuring: R. Scott Gemmill, Executive Producer; Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael Robinavitch), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King); and Isa Briones, (Dr. Santos)

Plus additional guests to be announced.