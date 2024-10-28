Carol Kirkwood pens sweet message to BBC Breakfast star for special reason

Carol Kirkwood has penned a sweet message to her BBC Breakfast co-star, Nina Warhurst. Taking to X on Monday, the presenter tweeted: "Happy birthday @NinaWarhurst. Have a fab day GG."

Carol and Nina have worked together for years, with the latter joining the programme in 2018. As for Carol, the 62-year-old has been a part of the BBC since 1998.

This year, Nina spent her birthday on Breakfast, joining Jon Kay on the sofa, while Carol delivered the weather report. Sharing a cheeky photo from the studio, Nina tagged Jon, quipping: "Forgot my birthday present, despite me wearing this [birthday] hat all morning."

As Nina's co-stars on Breakfast celebrated her birthday, so did the team over on Morning Live. In a new clip, Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley filmed an adorable video message for her. "Nina, from everyone here at Morning Live – happy birthday!" Gethin said, panning the camera onto the entire cast and crew.

While Nina spent her birthday morning in the studios, we're sure the mum-of-three will be spending some quality time with her husband, Ed Fraser and three children when she's off the clock.

Nina shares a close bond with several of her BBC Breakfast co-stars, including Carol. Last year, the pair marked the 40th anniversary of the programme, with a special celebration. Tweeting a selfie taken in the studios, Nina captioned it: "Now the party's started! @carolkirkwood in the house.

"Happy 40th Birthday to the news programme little Nina dreamed of working on one day. It hasn't disappointed. A joy to be a teeny part of this iconic trail through history."

Nina is one of Carol's biggest cheerleaders at work and has expressed her admiration for the star, both on social media and during broadcasts.

Back in June, the presenter couldn't have agreed more when a fan tweeted: "Carol Kirkwood for PM, whatever the weather she makes the country smile. We trust in her forecasts and she never leaves us with broken promises. She'd get my vote every time."

Responding to the post, Nina quipped: "In Carol we trust."

Nina previously admitted that she's been a long-time fan of Carol's and during an appearance on Breakfast in April 2023, recalled their first meeting. "I was giddy the first time I met Carol in real life," she confessed. "So was I," added her co-presenter, Jon Kay. "I don't think you two get out much, bless you. Good morning everybody," Carol joked.

A mainstay on Breakfast, fans are accustomed to waking up to Carol's weather reports on the show each morning, but at the start of October, we saw reporter Matt Taylor filling in for her. At the time, Carol revealed that her absence was due to a trip to her native Scotland, which included visits to Rannoch Moor, Glencoe, and Glenfinnan Viaduct. She also returned to her hometown Morar, a small village on the banks of the River Morar.

Now that Carol is back from her travels, we'll hopefully see more of the star and her pal Nina on the show!