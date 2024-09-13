BBC Breakfast's Simon King makes major announcement amid Carol Kirkwood's absence from show

BBC Breakfast certainly misses their main meteorologist, Carol Kirkwood, on Fridays when Carol has a break from the show. However, this week the star - who is also on a three-week holiday at the moment - missed out on giving viewers some historic news!

Simon King, who filled in Carol's shoes with the latest weather news, revealed that Friday marked the coldest September this early in the month in five years, explaining: "One thing you will all notice this morning is how cold it is out there, we've had this Arctic air across the UK over the last few days, and this morning we have had frost.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood 'surprised' by BBC Breakfast co-stars' gesture in live TV moment

"Temperatures down below freezing in parts of southern Scotland, but northern England, Northern Ireland, even southern England, temperatures are freezing. For England, this is the earliest September frost in five years. You'll notice you'll need the extra layer if you're going out this morning."

He also revealed that many viewers had been sending in photos after being able to see the northern lights across the UK on Thursday night, saying: "Absolutely fabulous northern lights from last night across the UK. This one is in Aberdeen, lovely green colours in the sky, but we had them quite far south in the UK, as far as Norfolk. But this one is in Cumbria, absolutely stunning."

© BBC Carol Kirkwood usually stars on the show on Monday to Thursday

Simon followed up with a series of photos shared to X, writing: "Another amazing Northern Light display in parts of the UK last night. We've had some stunning pictures sent in to us @bbcweather #aurora." A fan commented: "Excellent photos, Simon #BBCBreakfast #BBCWeather."

Carol is taking a holiday from the popular breakfast show, with Matt Taylor covering her usual spot. Writing on X, he said: "Good morning all! I'll be looking after most of your @BBCBreakfast weather forecasts for the next 3 weeks."

BBC Breakfast shared incredible northern lights imagery

One fan asked about Carol, writing: "Now you have just confused me now!! Carol on holiday?" to which Carol chimed in: "Sure am H! Xxx."

The star has kept fans up to date with what she has been doing with her time off, including a trip to Mamma Mia! The Party. She wrote: "Fab weekend thank you. Went to see @mammamiapartyuk last night! Absolutely brilliant! Superb cast and production. A little hoarse this morning from all the singing. Didn’t realise I knew the lyrics to so many ABBA songs!"