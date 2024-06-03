Carol Kirkwood pens heartfelt message to BBC co-star for special reason

Carol Kirkwood is celebrating her BBC co-star and good friend, Matt Taylor. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, the 62-year-old wished her pal a happy birthday.

Sharing a photo from one of their get-togethers, Carol captioned it: "Happy birthday to this lovely man who always makes me laugh… no matter what! Have the best day Lovely @MetMattTaylor."

"As do you! Thank you lovely," replied Matt – who currently works as a BBC Broadcast Meteorologist. "It's amazing we both celebrate our 25th birthday within a week of each other," he continued. Enjoy your day off celebrating my birthday."

© James Stack Carol is currently on hiatus from BBC Breakfast

Kicking off his birthday on the telly, Matt, who often covers for Carol, marked another year around the sun on BBC Breakfast. Meanwhile, Carol has been enjoying a break from work, using her time to explore Scotland with Tripsmiths.

Over the past few days, the TV star has been posting a series of photos from the stunning trip, revealing that she'd been to the Isle of Mull and visited the iconic brightly-coloured houses immortalised in children's TV show Balamory.

Carol also shared some gorgeous shots of the sea and even a dolphin video as she wrote: "Never visited Tobermory before. Recognise the painted houses? Saw these beauties too [dolphin emoji]."

She continued: "Sailed by Morar and Mallaig to Inverie where [I] bumped into [a] school friend! Small world! @WeAreTripsmiths @LordoftheGlens xxx."

Carol originally hails from Morar, which is a small village on the west coast of Scotland, and attended the University of Edinburgh before her career took her to London.

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Carol originally hails from Morar but now resides in Maidenhead, Berkshire

Nowadays, the presenter resides in Maidenhead, Berkshire, with her husband Steve Randall. After getting engaged in 2022, the couple tied the knot in the county last December. "It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy," Carol told BBC Breakfast.

It was five-star hotel, Cliveden House, that served as Carol and Steve's wedding venue. Nestled in 376 acres of Berkshire countryside, the Grade I stately home is described as having an "opulent history" and "luxuriant interiors."

© Twitter Carol with her husband Steve Randall

Cliveden House has attracted the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin in the past, but it was Meghan Markle who chose to make it part of her big day. While she chose St George's Chapel at royal residence Windsor Castle for her ceremony, the night before her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess headed to the stately home with her mother Doria Ragland.