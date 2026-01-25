Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly addresses rocky end to Taylor Sheridan's hit show: 'It was a shame'

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has addressed the rocky end of Taylor Sheridan's hit neo-Western drama, which saw her play Beth Dutton, the fierce yet loyal daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner.

Yellowstone ran on Paramount+ for five seasons and followed the Dutton family as they fought tooth and nail to preserve their Montana cattle ranch from external forces.

Originally premiering in 2018, the series proved a hit with both US and UK audiences and went on to earn Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominations.

The show sadly came to a turbulent end in December 2024, however, when various members of the cast were killed off and a reported clash arose between Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner.

WATCH: Trailer for Yellowstone's final season

What did Kelly Reilly say about Yellowstone?

Speaking ahead of a new spin-off show, Dutton Ranch – which will centre on Kelly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler – the actress addressed the tumultuous ending of Yellowstone in an interview with The Times.

"[If] we were just having a beer, I could share more," she said. "But yes, it was only supposed to go on for five years… It was successful… A life of its own…"

She continued: "I'm just picking my words, because I've never really talked about it. A lot went on behind the scenes that had nothing to do with me; I was just waiting. 'When are we going back to work?' It was a shame it ended that way, but it did."

As for whether she kept in contact with her on-screen father, Kelly said: "We sent messages, but I mean, it's Kevin Costner! We move in very different circles."

© Paramount Kelly played Kevin's on-screen daughter, Beth, in Yellowstone

What is Dutton Ranch about?

Picking up a year after the end of Yellowstone, the new spin-off promises to move Beth's story forward.

The synopsis reads: "Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

© Paramount Network Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will lead the new spin-off, Dutton Ranch

Teasing what's to come, Kelly said: "This is a different era – I had hit my quota of the younger Beth." The actress also reflected on her fierce character, whom she said "could easily have been written as a man" and who people were "very critical" of at the start.

"Women are always asked to play strong role model types, while men can play the gnarliest characters and get away with it," she said. We can't wait to see Kelly bring this new angle of Beth to life, so be ready to tune in when it hits screens later this year.

If you need your Yellowstone fix and have already binged the series, why not try one of Taylor Sheridan's other spin-offs: 1883, which charts how the Dutton family ended up on the ranch, and 1923, which follows a new generation of Duttons navigating the tumultuous Prohibition era in Montana.