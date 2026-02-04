Lainey Wilson announces 'special' Netflix project months before wedding

Lainey Wilson is bringing her story to the small screen. The "Country's Cool Again" singer is the subject of a brand-new Netflix documentary, Keepin' Country Cool, that will follow the award-winning singer as she "redefines what it means to be a modern country star, proving that staying true to yourself can lead to major success".

Lainey, who has had an incredible few years after breaking through in 2020 with the song "Things A Man Outghta Know", has welcomed the cameras into her life as she went on a national tour in 2025, and began planning her wedding.

© Erick Frost/Courtesy of Netflix Lainey Wilson

"I couldn’t be more excited that this documentary is going to be on Netflix," said Lainey. "This was such a special project to make, and I hope that folks who watch it see that no dream is too big and that staying true to who you are will always lead you exactly where you’re meant to be."

"What began as a fever dream project became an intimate journey with one of the most dynamic and fascinating artists of today. Lainey’s story is deeply personal, wildly inspiring, and rooted in authenticity, and I can’t imagine a better platform to share it with the world," added director Amy Scott (Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?, Sheryl).

© Courtesy of Netflix Lainey and Duck in a scene from her Netflix documentary

The multi-hyphenate is also an actress and has appeared in Yellowstone, and will make her big screen debut in Reminders of Him, which debuts on March 13, 2026.

It marks a big spring for the singer, with Keepin' Country Cool debuting on Netflix on April 22, 2026.

Lainey, 33, released her first album in 2014 followed by a second in 2016, but it was in 218 when she signed a major-label recording contract with the BBR Music Group that things began to change.

© Courtesy of Netflix Keepin' Country Cool will document the past year of her life

A 2019 EP included the song "Things a Man Oughta Know" which reached number one on the American country songs chart, while her music went viral after appearing in the TV series Yellowstone. She released her third album, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', in 2021 and in 2022, she released "Heart Like a Truck" then the album Bell Bottom Country.

2022 was Lainey's year – she was nominated for six Country Music Association Awards, becoming the fourth artist to receive six or more nominations as a first-time nominee, and winning two, including Female Vocalist of the Year.

© Kevin Winter Lainey accepts the Best Country Album award at the 2024 Grammys

The following year, she received an incredible nine nominations at the Country Music Association Awards, winning five, including the top honor Entertainer of the Year; it marked the first time a woman had won the award since Taylor Swift in 2009.

In 2024, Lainey won her first Grammy for her album Bell Bottom Country, and she was also nominated in 2025 for her fifth album, Whirlwind, and in 2026 for the single "Somewhere Over Laredo".

© Getty Images Duck and Lainey Wilson at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards

Lainey confirmed she had been in a two-year relationship with former NFL quarterback-turned-realtor Devlin "Duck" Hodges when they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, walking the red carpet hand in hand.

Two years later, she announced their engagement, captioning a series of photos of the pair with the phrase "4x4xU forever," referring to the track "4x4xU" off her fifth album, Whirlwind.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Duck popped the question with a dazzling diamond ring, estimated to cost a whopping $250,000.

Lainey has kept details of their wedding underwraps, but did share that they were looking to hire a jazz band for the evening - wedding jazz bands often allow guests to enjoy Big Band versions of hit songs - and that it would have a Cajun flare to relfect her Louisisana roots.