Dancing on Ice 2019 - all of the couples confirmed so far

...
Dancing on Ice 2019 - all of the couples confirmed so far
You're reading

Dancing on Ice 2019 - all of the couples confirmed so far

1/6
Next

How the royals have changed in ten years – see their transformation
Jane Danson on Dancing on Ice
Photo: © ITV

Dancing on Ice is set to return to our screens early in 2019, and ITV have already began to announce several of the celebrities and their partners who have already started their training for the popular ice skating competition. Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to host the show in January, alongside their This Morning duties, while judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are expected to reprise their judging roles. Original judge Karen Barber is also being brought back as the show's new head judge. Click through our gallery to see who will be skating with who for the new series...

READ: First look of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice 2019

Jane Danson and Sylvain Longchambon

Corrie's very own Leanne Battersby be taking part with Sylvian by her side! Last year Sylvain skated with Stephanie Waring, and was unfortunately the second pair to leave the show. Jane revealed she had been taking advice from her colleague who had appeared on the show, explaining: "I'm getting loads of tips from Samia [Longchambon], and Brooke [Vincent] and Antony [Cotton], and Andrew Whyment's done it before, so I've got real lovely support from the cast."

Gemma Collins on Dancing on Ice

Gemma Collins and Matt Evers

The Only Way is Essex breakout star is in good hands with Matt, who is the only skater to have appeared in every single series of the show. Unfortunately, Matt had a tough time in the 2018 series after he and his celebrity dance partner, Candice Brown, were the first to be voted out. Hopefully he has more luck with the GC! 

James Jordan on Dancing on Ice
Photo: © ITV

James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman

Alexandra is a Dancing on Ice veteran after appearing in seasons 5, 6, 7 and 9, and is returning to the series after a break in 2018 with James by her side! James might be a dancing professional, but he denied that he had an unfair advantage, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: "People are going to probably say I've got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice, I actually shocked myself how bad I was. I can dance but I'm a lot older than I used to be. I want to be able to impress Torvill and Dean more than anyone else, but I'm a lot worse than I thought I'd be." 

Mark Little on Dancing on Ice
Photo: © ITV

Mark Little and Brianne Delcourt

Brianne is returning to the show after having reached fifth place with her celeb partner, Alex Beresford, in 2018. This time she is joined by Neighbours star Mark Little, who said: "How exciting this is! My skating is pretty rickety. I'll be trying to find the elegance, the strength, the smoothness. I'm a bit of a danger man, a bit of a risk-taker, and I do like dancing so let's see what happens."

Ryan Sidebottom on Dancing on Ice

Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto

Brandee joined the show during it's reboot in 2017, and we're delighted to see her return next year with cricketeer, Ryan. Previously partnered with Antony Cotton, they were the sixth pair to leave the competition last year. Speaking about taking part, Ryan said: "I'm immensely excited. It's obviously something totally different, massively out of my comfort zone. I'm just going to enjoy the ride, I don't take myself too seriously. I'm going to embrace it, enjoy it, and have a laugh and a giggle along the way." 

Saara Alto on Dancing on Ice
Photo: © ITV

Saara Aalto and Hamish Gaman

Hamish was third out of the competition in 2018 with Perri Shakes Drayton, but is his luck about to change with his new celebrity partner? X Factor finalist Saara opened up about the exciting opportunity, saying: "I'm super excited about this, I love new challenges and I'm very ambitious. I can be very competitive, but I mainly want to challenge myself. I'll be saying to myself, 'Saara, you need to push yourself more!' I am so ready for this and I can't wait to get on the ice."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries