﻿
11 Photos | Film

Meet the 12 winter Love Island contestants including Rochelle Humes' younger sister

The series launches on Sunday night

...
Meet the 12 winter Love Island contestants including Rochelle Humes' younger sister
You're reading

Meet the 12 winter Love Island contestants including Rochelle Humes' younger sister

1/11
Next

Apologetic Matt Baker misses Alex Jones' first day back on The One Show
sophie-piper
Photo: © ITV
1/11

The winter edition of Love Island 2020 returns to screens on Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV2, and ahead of the show's premiere, the 12 contestants who are single and ready to mingle have been revealed. Among the beautiful singletons are Rochelle Humes' younger sister Sophie Piper, a 21-year-old medical PA from Essex, and 20-year-old twins Eve and Jess Gale from London, who are both students and VIP hostesses. Laura Whitmore is set to present the reality TV show, having taken over from Caroline Flack. Let's take a look at the hot new stars…

Sophie Piper, 21 from Essex, medical PA

Fans will get to know Sophie when Love Island premieres on Sunday, but they may already be acquainted with her very famous sister, Rochelle Humes. Sophie describes herself as "kind, fun and energetic" when she gets eight hours of sleep, and would rate herself a "seven or an eight". Sophie, whose celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua, says her ideal man is "kind with something about them, someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan are returning to royal duties! See their first engagement of 2020

leanne-love-island
Photo: © ITV
2/11

Leanne Amaning, 22 from London, customer service advisor

Leanne says her best feature is her eyes, and she'd rate herself a ten out of ten. "I'm fun and want to find love but I'm not that open, so I think I'm actually going into Love Island to learn and change," she says. Her worst habit is telling a few white lies and sometimes being a bit lazy. When it comes to a wondering eye, Leanne says: "We'll have to see. Depends how much I like someone. If I don't like you that much then I'm not loyal."

MORE: Who is in Kate Middleton's inner circle? See her squad of close friends

jess-and-eve-love-island
Photo: © ITV
3/11

Eve and Jess Gale, 20 from London, students and VIP hostesses

Jess describes herself as "fun, confident and spontaneous" while Eve says she's "confident, chilled out and easygoing". They both have crushes on Anthony Joshua, but admit they would never fight over boys. "We've got so much respect for each other we're not going to argue over a boy!" says Jess, while Eve adds: "Boys often say, 'Right, I fancy you both - which one of you wants me?' Some boys will be messaging me and Jessica at the same time, I don't think they think we talk."

Eve has a very famous claim to fame! She explains: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R 'n' B rapper, messaged me too."

Keep clicking for more photos!

paige-turley
Photo: © ITV
4/11

Paige Turley, 22 from west Lothian, singer

"Loud. Boisterous. Fun," is how Paige describes herself, while rating herself an eight out of ten. Her ex-boyfriend is Lewis Capaldi. "We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18," she says. "We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we're still pals." As for her ideal man, she adds: "It's so cliché, but tall, dark and handsome. He's got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him. I like a guy with a strong personality, he knows who he is and what he wants."

shaugna-phillips
Photo: © ITV
5/11

Shaughna Phillips, 25 from London, democratic services officer

"I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me," says Shaughna. "When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked. I like to get on with everyone, too." The singleton is looking for someone who is "funny, a little bit smart… someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it" and says her celebrity crush is previous Islander, Jack Fincham.

As for girl code, Shaughna admits: "My last boyfriend I was with cheated on me. I always used to think if I got cheated on it’d be door shut, go away. It's not like that, cheating messes you up. I could never do that to anyone. I wouldn’t like to be with someone who had cheated in their past."

siannise-love-island
Photo: © ITV
6/11

Siânnise Fudge, 25 from Bristol, beauty consultant

"I'm sassy and fun. I've experienced quite a lot with men, so I know what I'm looking for," says Siânnise, who says friends call her Princess Jasmine and the Eyebrow Queen. Her ideal man is "tall dark and handsome – I'm after my own Aladdin, I guess" while arrogance is an immediate turn-off.

ollie-love-island
Photo: © ITV
7/11

Ollie Williams, 23 from Cornwall, heir to the Lanhydrock estate/land owner

Ollie, who considers himself a ten, says: "I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing. I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes. I'm attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too."

His father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock, with Ollie explaining: "The family title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock."

mike-boateng
Photo: © ITV
8/11

Mike Boateng, 24 from London, police officer

"Confident, charming and charismatic" Mike says he's a "solid eight" and has "piercing eyes that look into your soul". He's looking for someone who is "ambitious, has a lot of personality and is of course beautiful". As for Mike's claims to fame, he says: "I know a few footballer friends from my football days. Dominic Calvert-Lewin played with me at Sheffield United. My brother, Samuel, was on The Apprentice a few years ago."

callum-jones
Photo: © ITV
9/11

Callum Jones, 23 from Manchester, scaffolder

"I'm a cheeky chap, I have builders' banter and I'm down to earth as well, so that balances it out," says Callum, whose best feature is his smile. His celebrity crush is Megan Fox, as he adds: "I always fancy girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish." Describing his ideal first date, the 23-year-old says: "A nice boat, cruise down a river and then dinner on a beach with the sun setting in the background."

connor-love-island
Photo: © ITV
10/11

Connor Durman, 25 from Brighton, coffee bean salesman

Connor has spent the past four years living in Australia, in which time he's "grown up" and "gone through a lot". His ideal woman is someone who is "outgoing, has a big personality, loving and I don't want her to be embarrassed to show it in front of people. Family orientated and she's got to fit in with my mates. Just be easy going." Connor's definition of bro code is: "Whatever you say to your boys, they need to keep that to themselves. They need to have your back and not be snake-y. I hate snakes."

nas-love-island
Photo: © ITV
11/11

Nas Majeed, 23 from London, sports science graduate and builder

Nas rates himself an eight, saying his smile is his best feature. "I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy," he says, adding that his worst turn-off is someone who is "overly boisterous or who doesn't carry themselves well".

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...