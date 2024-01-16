Love Island's Molly and Callum: inside relationship from Casa Amor to Manchester flat and why they split up

Love Island: All Stars left viewers stunned on Monday night when exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith were reunited after walking through the villa doors as bombshells. The former couple found themselves in a sticky situation when host Maya Jama explained that Callum would have to steal one of the girls from a fellow islander or couple up with his ex.

While the episode ended on a cliffhanger, Molly and Callum's arrival has had fans wondering what exactly went down between them. Keep reading for their relationship timeline, from their Casa Amor beginnings to their recent breakup.

WATCH: Maya Jama is back with Love Island All Stars

Molly and Callum meet on Love Island

Molly and Callum's love story began when they first locked eyes in Casa Amor during the 2020 season in South Africa. While Callum, 27, was originally paired with Shaughna Phillips, he found a strong connection with Molly and decided to bring her back to the main villa.

The couple lasted 38 days together before leaving the villa ahead of the finale.

© ITV Molly Smith entered the Love Island All Stars villa as a bombshell on Monday

Speaking about his relationship with Molly, 30, after returning home, former scaffolder Callum told MailOnline: "Molly and I are very strong. It's good between us, we have no arguments whatsoever. I am confident Molly and I can go the distance."

Molly and Callum's lavish Manchester flat

Within months of landing back in the UK from South Africa, Molly and Callum decided to take the leap and move in together.

The couple moved into a stylish Manchester flat, which featured crushed velvet sofas, neutral furnishings and a spacious kitchen and garden.

© @mollysmith19/Instagram Callum and Molly moved in together just months after leaving Love Island

Over the next three years, the couple seemed to go from strength to strength, with the pair often posting love-up snaps from their cosy home, as well as from various romantic getaways abroad.

In June 2022, Callum even spoke about the possibility of marriage in the future. "We are perfect," he told MailOnline. "We've got two dogs so we've got a proper little family going, it's lovely.

"There is other things we want to focus on at the minute but obviously in the future it's definitely something we both want together. We've just not really decided when. We're just enjoying things that we've got at the minute and then family and marriage will eventually come into it."

© @mollysmith19/Instagram The couple posted various photos together on social media

Breakup rumours start circulating

Rumours of Callum and Molly's breakup began circulating late last year after fans noticed that it had been a while since the couple had posted photos together on social media.

© @mollysmith19/Instagram The pair reportedly split in September 2023

Then in September, it was reported that the reality stars had decided to go their separate ways, with Callum allegedly moving out of their home after taking custody of their pet pug, Winnie. Meanwhile, Molly kept their Pomeranian, Nelly.

While Molly and Callum didn't comment on their breakup, a source told The Sun that Molly was keen to get engaged, which didn't end up happening.