Love Island All Stars 2024 line-up: Georgia Harrison and Toby Aromolaran lead cast list

We're counting down the days until Love Island returns to our screens with its first-ever All Stars series, which will see host Maya Jama welcome familiar faces from previous seasons in South Africa for a second chance at finding love. But which former stars will be heading back to the iconic villa in South Africa in the hopes of being lucky a second time around? ITV are drip-feeding names throughout the day, so keep checking back for all the latest.
Georgia Harrison
Essex girl Georgia is hoping to have "as much fun as possible" as she makes her return to the villa. The 29-year-old made her Love Island debut when she was 22 years old in series three, when she came in as a bombshell and lasted 46 days in the villa.
"I always wondered if I would have found love if I'd gone in a bit earlier," she said. "When I heard about Love Island: All Stars, I thought it was meant to be."
On why she's returning to the show, Georgia said: "This is the last year of my 20's so I want to go in the Villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with. I'm lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love."
Toby Aromolaran
24-year-old Toby is heading back into the villa just over two years after he placed second alongside ex-girlfriend, Chloe Burrows.
So, why is Toby returning to the show? "I'm single and Love Island worked for me the first time," he explained. "I had a good relationship and fell in love. If I'm Single and Love Island is an opportunity for me, how could you turn down the chance to find love again?!"
On what he thinks Chloe's reaction would be to his villa comeback, he said: "I don't know how she would take it. We will always have love for each other and I think she would wish me the best of luck, as I would certainly do the same."
Kaz Kamwi
Series seven contestant Kaz is keen to find love as she heads to South Africa for the new series. "I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time," said the Essex native.
Kaz, who placed fourth alongside her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cruickshank, said her most memorable moment from series seven was forming a friendship with fellow contestant Liberty Poole.
"The memories I loved and treasure the most are more often than not the ones with Lib," she said. "We always laugh about the moment we first met when we couldn't open the champagne, to this day we still remember it and when we go out, we just look at each other and laugh."
Chris Taylor
Leicester native Chris was only in the villa for 15 days back in series five and is hoping to find a girlfriend in the South Africa villa.
On his new approach to the villa, the 33-year-old said: "I am going to try very hard to not get pied as many times as I did last time. I managed to get pied six times in 15 days, which has got to be a world record. I am going to make better decisions which will probably end up transitioning into worse decisions."
Chris's Love Island return comes just months after he appeared in the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. The reality star landed a role after finding himself at an after party with the Hollywood actress. "I started to panic and make conversation with her, just having really stupid chats," he explained. "All I can assume is that my silly chat made an impression on Margot Robbie.
"18 months later I got an email from Warner Brothers asking do you want to try out for this role as Ken - it was a tumble dryer of emotions."
Georgia Steel
25-year-old Georgia is hoping she'll find a boyfriend in the villa.
The York-born star made her debut in series four, when she became known for repeating the phrase, "I'm loyal babe".
On why she's returning to the villa, Georgia said: "I feel like going in this time it’ll be nice because we have all gone through similar experiences, I think that'll create an instant connection."
Love Island: All Stars starts on Monday 15 January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.