Love Island All Stars 2024 line-up: Georgia Harrison and Toby Aromolaran lead cast list

Essex girl Georgia is hoping to have "as much fun as possible" as she makes her return to the villa. The 29-year-old made her Love Island debut when she was 22 years old in series three, when she came in as a bombshell and lasted 46 days in the villa.

"I always wondered if I would have found love if I'd gone in a bit earlier," she said. "When I heard about Love Island: All Stars, I thought it was meant to be."

On why she's returning to the show, Georgia said: "This is the last year of my 20's so I want to go in the Villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with. I'm lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love."