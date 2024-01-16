Love Island All Stars: Jake Cornish quits show after one episode

Jake Cornish has already left the Love Island: All Stars villa, after being partnered with his ex-girlfriend, Liberty Poole when the show premiered on ITV on Monday.

According to The Sun, the reality show star was surprised to see Liberty on the show after having "no idea" that she would also be taking part in the series, which sees former fan favourite Love Islanders take another chance at love in the Mallorca villa. The insider added that Jake had an emotional chat with the show’s presenter, Maya Jama, before stepping away from the reality series.

WATCH: Maya Jama returns in Love Island: All Stars official trailer

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "That's so quick, but pairing him with Liberty doesn't mean he has to stick with her though," while another fan added: "What a waste of a flight."

A third person tweeted: "He doesn't want to play the villain again. Don't blame him."

© Photographer Jake has quit Love Island: All Stars

Ahead of entering the villa, Jake opened up about why he was taking part again, telling ITV: "There is nothing major I would do differently but I have definitely matured in the two years since first being on the show. I look at things differently and respond differently. When it comes to people's opinions, I don’t sit on the fence anymore. That is my way of life now, so I will take that into the Villa."

Speaking about how he would feel if he came across an ex-partner on the show, he added: "Well there is only one and that’s Liberty. We never ended with any bad blood between us and everything happens for a reason. We just become two different people in the end."

Speaking about why the villa is the perfect place to find love, he added: "It’s high spirits. The sun's out, everyone is happy and you’re taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Who wouldn’t be excited to go into the Villa?!

© Photographer Jake looked unhappy after being partnered with his ex, Liberty

Despite Jake’s exit, the new episode of Love Island went down a treat with fans, who took to social media to discuss. One person wrote: "Wait the producers have actually given us a good first episode," while another person joked: "Chris is the only non-evil man in that villa… it’s looking bleak for the girlies."

A third fan added: "I take back everything I thought and said… I think we might be about to witness an ICONIC series #LoveIslandAllStars."