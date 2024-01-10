Love Island All Stars: Ultra-modern £1.2 million villa has had a serious glow-up

Love Island is returning for an 'All Stars' edition, welcoming some familiar faces back into the iconic villa – and we predict carnage. The ITV reality show, once again hosted by Maya Jama, will see contestants from previous series jet to South Africa to take part in the winter version of the show in the hope of finding The One.

Die-hard fans of the dating programme will certainly recognise the full line-up, consisting of memorable Islanders such as Georgia "I'm loyal, babe" Steel, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi and more.

So where will the gorgeous young singles be living? A £1.2 million South African villa, no less, which has had quite the glow-up ready for the new series. Let's take a sneak peek inside…

The Love Island: All Stars new villa

The pergola © Melvyn Connell,ITV One new element of the villa is the pergola area, and we are obsessed. Secluded with colourful walls adorned with gorgeous blue and pink print designs, the dining area will no doubt be the perfect place for our couples to enjoy some privacy on their date. Above the table and chairs are the wooden beams with pretty rattan lampshades hanging from above to add some romantic lighting for when the sun has set. We love how much foliage there is in this area. Dreamy!



Pool area © Melvyn Connell,ITV We don't often see the Islanders actually taking a dip in the pool (except for maybe during the Saturday show, Unseen Bits) but they spend a lot of time around the pool area. The space surrounding the pool has plenty of seating, booths and sun loungers for them to relax on as they get to know one another.



Day beds © Melvyn Connell,ITV The day beds are the perfect spot for Islanders to "pull for a chat". The super comfy, large beds are shaded from the strong rays and are located immediately outside as they enter the garden, offering contestants a great view of the whole outdoor area.



Bedroom © Melvyn Connell,ITV Contestants on the show have to share one big bedroom and, after coupling up, Islanders end up sharing beds, too, which throughout the series has mixed results… The beds this year feature stylish gold, sequin cushions with purple heart artwork above them.



Hideaway © Melvyn Connell,ITV The hideaway looks straight out of a luxury hotel! Couples get nominated to head into the hideaway when it opens every so often throughout the series to have some privacy and alone time overnight. There's gorgeous décor and a table with two flutes, usually accompanied by a bottle of champagne on arrival. There's also a wardrobe full of, erm, gear, for Islanders to enjoy.



MORE: Do Maya Jama and Stormzy live together? The clues we missed with Love Island star's new home

MORE: Ant & Dec's neighbouring Portugal holiday homes that resulted in multi-million court case

Kitchen © Melvyn Connell,ITV If there's one thing Love Island stars are going to do, it's make breakfast for their beau. Although contestants are catered for by on-site staff for lunch and dinner, the huge kitchen is fully fitted with a large fridge area, an island to sit around with taps, a cooking hob and more. So if they fancy getting their chef on, they're free to do so.



Dressing room © Melvyn Connell,ITV The Love Island girls will tell you, some of the best chats happen in the dressing room. This area is fashion and beauty lover's dream. It's full to the brim with huge wardrobes, dressing tables dotted with expensive hair appliances and luxury make-up for the girls to get ready each evening and before dates.

