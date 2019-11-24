Strictly Come Dancing pros on the Big Night In: who's married, single and who's dating who

Johannes Radebe
Johannes Radebe was welcomed into the Strictly world in 2018, and although he wasn't partnered with a celebrity, he featured in many professional numbers and also appeared on spin-off show, It Takes Two.
For last year's series, South-African born Johannes was partnered with Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley. But, sadly, the couple were eliminated in week six of the competition. Although Johannes is yet to reveal detail on a relationship, he has discussed his journey as a gay man and the homophobic bullying he has received.
In an interview with Attitude magazine, Johannes recalled the bullying he faced as a child. "Kids called me this name, [which translates as] 'sissy boy,' bringing attention to who I am". He continued: "I didn't realise I was gay until they pointed it out. Adults at the time would bring it up as well, they would point out the difference in me, 'Oh, this one is such a girl.'"
In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Johannes expressed his gratitude for Strictly allowing him to express himself during his iconic 'vogue-ing' solo during the week five results show. "I realise the impact that [dance] had and I realise the importance of representation in this world. It was amazing."