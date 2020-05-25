﻿
12 Photos | Film

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?

Find out what Hugh Bonneville, Joanne Froggatt and more are up to nowadays

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?
You're reading

Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?

1/12
Next

Meet Normal People star Paul Mescal's family from his siblings to parents
Francesca Shillcock
hugh-bonnevile
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Downton Abbey may have finished back in 2015, but fans were lucky enough to have a taste of the show's magic and drama when it released its feature film back in September 2019. While the film's producer Graham Neame confirmed he was working on a script for a sequel, it's unlikely we'll get to see it soon due to the restrictions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak – instead we'll have to enjoy returning to the boxset again and again. But since the series wrapped five years ago, what else have the main cast members been up to? Click through the gallery to take a look…

 

Hugh Bonneville – Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham

Hugh Bonneville had one of the show's lead roles as Robert Crawley the Earl of Grantham. Since the show wrapped, Hugh has gone on to star in many other roles such as in W1A, The Hollow Crown and the Paddington films. Hugh also reprised his role for the 2019 Downton film.

MORE: Inside the Downton Abbey stars' real-life homes

elizabeth-mcgover
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Elizabeth McGovern – Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

Playing the role of Robert Crawley's wife, Cora, was Elizabeth McGovern. Elizabeth enjoyed a hugely successful acting career prior to Downton, but has had a number of other roles since the show finished. Her credits include: The Wife, The Chaperone and War of the Worlds on FOX.

MORE: Joanne Froggatt's love life: from Liar star's marriage to recent split from husband James Cannon

michelle-dockery
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Michelle Dockery - Lady Mary Crawley

Michelle Dockery is perhaps best known for her role in Downton as Lady Mary Crawley. However, the actress has also appeared in Netflix series Godless in 2017, and movie The Gentleman in 2019.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

laura-carmichael
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Laura Carmichael - Lady Edith Crawley

Since playing Lady Edith Crawley, Laura Carmichael has appeared in shows like Marcella, The Secrets She Keeps and The Spanish Princess.

jessica
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Jessica Brown Findlay - Lady Sybil Crawley

Jessica Brown Findlay left Downton in 2012 after three series and went on to star in shows such as Black Mirror, The Outcast and Harlots.

maggi-smith
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Dame Maggie Smith - Violet Dowager, Countess of Grantham

Dame Maggie Smith is well-known for her role in Downton, but had many notable roles prior to the ITV drama throughout her hugely successful career spanning over 50 years. Since the show finished, she has completed a couple of film roles in Sherlock Gnomes and The Lady in the Van. She's also due to appear in upcoming film, A Boy Called Christmas.

dan-stevens
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Dan Stevens - Matthew Crawley

Dan Stevens starred as Matthew Crawley but left the show in 2012 (spoiler alert!) when his character tragically died in a car crash. Since Downton, Dan has appeared in many shows and films such as Legion, Beauty and the Beast and Night at the Museum.

penelope
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Dame Penelope Wilton – Isobel Crawley

Like many of the actors in the show, Dame Penelope Wilton had many major roles prior to Downton. Most recently, however, she's known for appearing in Ricky Gervais' Netflix series After Life as Anne.

lily-james
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Lily James – Lady Rose MacClare

Lily James played Lady Rose when she joined the show in 2012 until its final series. More recently, she's been doing theatre work in All About Eve, and appeared in films such as Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Yesterday.

jim-carson
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Jim Carter - Mr Carson

Jim Carter is another veteran of actor who's enjoyed plenty of well-known roles prior to appearing as Mr Carson in Downton Abbey. Since the show wrapped, however, he has completed a couple of other roles in films such as The Good Liar and Swimming with Men.

brendan-coyle
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Brendan Coyle - Mr Bates

Brendan Coyle was one of the many actors in Downton that received high praise for his supporting role. He received both a BAFTA nomination and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Since the show he has starred in Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan, and BBC drama Requiem.

joanne-froggatt
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Joanne Froggatt – Anna Bates

Playing Mr Bates' wife Anna is Joanne Froggatt. After Downton, Joanne went on to play Laura Nielson – the lead role in ITV drama Liar alongside Ioan Gruffudd.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...