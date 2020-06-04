In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests taking part in both the UK and beyond following the devastating death of George Floyd, it's clear that learning and reading about racial injustice and stories of racism across the globe is a vital step in moving forward. While there's plenty of fantastic and informative reads out there, we've done a roundup of some vital books to add to your reading list.
Girl, Woman, Other - Bernardine Evaristo
This 2019 Booker Prize winner tells the story of 12 very different lives, focusing on modern Britain and black womanhood. The stories of their families, friends and more from across the country are told as they explore their own personal journeys as well as those from the last hundred years.
Girl, Woman, Other, £6.99, Amazon
