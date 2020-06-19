﻿
10 Photos | Film

Where are the cast of Shameless now?

The iconic comedy is now on Netflix!

Where are the cast of Shameless now?
You're reading

Where are the cast of Shameless now?

1/10
Next

Gin cocktails loved by celebrities: What are Phillip Schofield and Amanda Holden's favourite tipples?
Francesca Shillcock
david-threlfall
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Shameless has been a staple comedy series on our TV screens since it began back in 2004. And now, luckily for us, all 11 seasons of the show are available on Netflix for us to binge all over again. The cult comedy show has seen some iconic characters come and go throughout the years, but where are they now?

If you've ever wondered what Frank, Fiona, Lip and co. are up to now – then look no further. Click through the gallery to see where some of the show's most iconic stars are today...

 

David Threlfall - Frank Gallagher

Leading star of the show is David Threlfall who plays Frank Gallagher – head of the Gallagher family. Frank was known for his drunken rants. But away from the show, David has had quite the impressive career. After Shameless, he appeared in the 2014 film Black Sea alongside Jude Law and has had roles in other TV shows such as Ripper Street, Troy: Fall of a City, and Code of a Killer.

MORE: Netflix's The Woods is the new The Stranger - and viewers are obsessed

annabelle-apsion
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Annabell Apsion - Monica Gallagher

Annabell Apsion took on the role of Frank's estranged wife Monica in the series. More recently, whoever, she's starred as Beattie May in Father Brown and as Violet Buckle in Call the Midwife. She's also had recent roles in Doc Martin and Suspects.

MORE: 29 amazing films based on true stories

annamarie-duff
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Anne-Marie Duff - Fiona McBride

The eldest of the Gallagher children was Fiona – played by BAFTA nominated actress Anne-Marie Duff. Anne-Marie has appeared in plenty of other films and TV shows since appearing in the comedy, but most recently she's known for appearing as Erin Wiley in Netflix's Sex Education and as Tracy Daszkiewicz in the BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

jody-latham
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Jody Latham - Lip Gallagher

Phillip 'Lip' Gallagher is played by Jody Latham. Jody is perhaps best-known for his work in the Channel 4 comedy, but has had roles in other popular TV shows since including Casualty, Holby City and Inspector George Gently.

james-mcavoy
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

James McAvoy – Steve McBride

Steve McBride was the love-interest of Fiona and the two ended up running away together to marry. Steve was played by James McAvoy and their on-screen relationship spilled into real life, with James and Anne-Marie tying the knot in 2006 and welcoming their son Brandon together. However, the couple decided to call it quits in 2016. Nowadays, James is best known for his film work in X-Men, Split and It Chapter Two.

maxine-peake
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Maxine Peake – Veronica Ball

Veronica Ball is a neighbour of the Gallaghers and was played by Maxine Peake. Before Shameless, Maxine was known for her roles in Dinnerladies, but since the show Maxine has enjoyed huge success in the acting world. She's appeared in shows such as Three Girls, Black Mirror, Inside No.9 and films such as The Theory of Everything and Peterloo.

elliott-tittensor
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Elliott and Luke Tittensor - Carl Gallagher

Twins Elliott and Luke Tittensor both played the role of youngster Carl Gallagher. Luke has since left acting, but Elliott has gone on to land roles in BBC's drama Reg as well as films like Edith and war epic Dunkirk.

rebecca-ryan
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Rebecca Ryan - Debbie Gallagher

Debbie was the youngest daughter of the Gallagher children and played by Rebecca Ryan. Since the show, Rebecca has appeared in other popular TV shows such as Doctors, Casualty, DCI Banks and Monroe.

rebecca-atkinson
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Rebecca Atkinson - Karen Maguire

As well as the Gallaghers, the Maguires were known for their antics in the Manchester town. Rebecca Atkinson played Karen and appeared in the show throughout its run. After Shameless came to an end, Rebecca went on to shows such as River City, Doctors and Holby City.

tina-malone
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Tina Malone – Mimi Maguire

Tina Malone joined Shameless in 2007 for series four onwards as Mimi Maguire. Tina appeared in the comedy show until its end in 2013 but was known prior to the show for her work in Dinnerladies and Brookside. Nowadays, she's appeared in prison drama Clink as Elaine McDermott in 2019.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...